The Sand Mountain Reporter along with Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to present this week’s Player of the Week honors to Jacob Gareri of Asbury.
Gareri, a sophomore fullback for the Rams, turned in a record-setting performance Friday night, helping Asbury earn a 36-30 comeback win over Brindlee Mountain, their second win of the season, and the first time in history the Rams have won multiple games in a season.
“We played hard and give credit to the offensive line for opening up holes for us,” Asbury coach Chris Williams said of the game. “Jacob and Dante (Broussard) both ran the ball hard. I am extremely proud of our guys to get that second win in a season for the first time in our short history of a varsity football program.
For the game, Gareri turned in 291 yards on 29 carries and found the end zone three times in the victory, helping the Rams rack up 491 total yards of offense in the win.
The 291 yards from Gareri sets a new school record for rushing yards in a single game for the young program, which has only existed since 2017, is the second time he has topped 200 yards in a game this season, and is on the verge of cracking the 1,000-yard mark for the season with three games remaining, a goal Williams had for him coming into the season.
“Jacob has ran the ball hard for us this year,” Williams said of the young back. “He has 929 yards for the season. This is a single-game record for us. His previous high was just over 200 yards against Whitesburg back in Week 1 this year.”
Gareri and the Rams will look to make it two-in-a-row This Friday when they return home to take on Collinsville in another region showdown.
Honorable Mention
Eli Jacobs, Boaz: 260 yards on 18 carries, three touchdowns in a 49-20 win over rival Douglas. Jacobs’ 260 yards are the 10th most in Pirate history and helped the Pirates rush for 488 yards as a team, a new team record.
Raygan Edmondson, Douglas: 11 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Boaz. Edmondson had touchdown catches of five and 27 yards, a long of 40 yards on a catch and run, and booted a 59-yard punt.
Kyle Dukes, Fyffe: 10 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 non-region win over North Sand Mountain, extending Fyffe’s winning-streak to 51 games, the longest in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.