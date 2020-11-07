BLEEDS — Leeds jumped out to a 28-0 lead after a quarter and cruised to a 41-14 win over Boaz in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs Friday night.
Rametrious Yelverton collected three touchdowns in the first half, scoring on a pair of 13-yard runs in the first quarter and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jarod Latta in the second quarter.
Cameron Dunklin returned a fumble 62 yards for a score, and Christian Douglas scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to round out the first-quarter scoring.
Devonte Megginson completed the Leeds’ scoring with a 10-yard second- quarter touchdown run.
Eli Jacobs scored the Pirates’ first touchdown on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter. Ben Morrison recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Pirates’ last touchdown with 2:51 left in the game.
Kadin Bennefield’s 64 yards rushing paced Boaz. Tyler Osborn gained 35 yards and Jacobs 32.
Boaz’s eighth-grade quarterback, Tyler Pierce, completed 8-of-18 passes for 78 yards. Keagin Woods, Jaquez Kelly and Keaton Kennedy each caught two passes.
Latta passed for 150 yards and rushed for 34.
Leeds improved to 9-2 and will travel to face the winner of the Russellville-Fairfield game. Boaz closed out its season with a 5-6 record.
