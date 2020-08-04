Tommy Paul Gibson
Boaz
Tommy Paul Gibson, 62, of Boaz, died, July 25, 2010.
Services were held July 28, 2020, at First Baptist Union Grove Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Lowery Gibson; mother, Georgia Lewis Gibson; sister, Paula Gibson Parker (Carlton); sister-in-law, Mitzi Tarvin; father-in-law, Frank Lowery (Annette); and a host of family and friends.
James Edwin Allen
Crossville
Mr. James Edwin Allen, age 87, of Crossville, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 from Liberty Baptist Church in Painter with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery. The family received friends from Sunday, Aug. 2, at the church. Bro. Chris Andrews, Bro. Roger White and Bro. Earl Mitchell officiated.
Allen was survived by his sons, Jeff Allen and Shannon (Malarie) Allen; sisters: Reba Cason and Clara Edmonson; brothers Kenneth Allen, Thomas Allen, and Dewight Allen; and grandchildren James, Brady and Maggie Jo.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his wife Shelba A. Allen; parents Dock and Irene Griffith Allen; sisters Myrtle Fant and Doris Barrett; brother Charles Allen.
Mr. Allen served as church clerk at Liberty Baptist Church in Crossville, Ala., for 57 years and treasurer of the church’s cemetery fund for 50 years. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday school at Liberty for more than 40 years. He served as a director of the DeKalb County Cattlemen’s Association for more than 20 years. He was a USDA inspector for Wayne Poultry in Albertville for 30 years. He also served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1954-56.
Marjory Beam
Geraldine
Ms. Marjory Beam age 81, of Geraldine, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
The family received friends from noon until time of service on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mauldin; granddaughters, Stephanie (Chris) McCreless and Rachel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dessa Faulkner, Zoey Faulkner, Kenzy Faulkner, and Phoenix Dupree; special brother-in-law, Junior Graves; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hiram T. Richey and Myrtle Shirley Richey; sister, Maxine Graves; brother, Kenneth Richey; and son, Anthony “Tony” Lamar Beam.
Gerald Cofield
Boaz
Mr. Gerald Cofield, 84, of Fuller Road, Boaz, Alabama, died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bel-Air Baptist Church with Dr. Chet Roden and Bro. Welton Brooks officiating. Interment followed in the Lathamville Cemetery.
Mr. Cofield was born in Alabama on August 31, 1935, to Henry Gaither and Mable Owens Cofield. He was a retired electrician. Gerald and Betty Peppers Cofield were married on April 17, 1954. In April, they celebrated 66 years of marriage. No greater love has been shared between two people.
Gerald was a Charter Member of Bel-Air Missionary Baptist Church. He was very instrumental in the formation of the church and dedicated his life to working in his church. He was ordained as a deacon on August 3, 1975. He served in many positions during his life in the church, Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School Director and Music Director. He was always willing to help in any way possible with his church.
Gerald served on the Boaz Beautification Board for many years. He was a member of the Marshall County Master Gardeners and also a long-time member and current President of the Blount County Wildflower Society.
Mr. Cofield is survived by his wife, Betty Peppers Cofield, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Teresa Cofield, of Guntersville, Mark and Robin Cofield, of Albertville and Joe and Rose Cofield of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dan Nelson of Albertville; grandchildren, Stoney Downs, Michelle and John Cason, Cecily Cofield and Morgan Henry, Amber and Steven Minor, Emily Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Nayden Cofield, Seth Cason, John Samuel Cason, Jude Henry, Osalyn Minor, Kennedy Minor, and Carter Minor; and a brother, Charles Lynn Cofield, of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaither and Mable Cofield; brother, Roger Dale Cofield; and grandson, Christopher Gerald Lee Cofield.
Pallbearers will be Al Burttram, Wade Cahela, Paul Johnson, Michael Mosley, Roman Peppers and Tim Walker. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Bel-Air Missionary Baptist Church.
Everyone that knew Gerald, knew what a great man he was. He has left a great legacy for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered throughout the history and future of his Church. He was a well-respected man throughout the City of Boaz and in all the groups and associations to which he belonged.
Rolland Price
Boaz
Rolland Price, 67, of Boaz passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery. Frank Carver will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include sisters, Elizabeth Price Teal, and Freda Price Morgan (Larry); brother, John E. Price (Pat);and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Opal Idell Gardner
Albertville
Opal Idell Gardner, 95 of Albertville, died July 30, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church with Bros. Kenneth Lassetter, Zac Gardner, Tim Brooks and Ray Long officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Reba Long (Ray); sons, Rayburn Gardner (Martha) and Gerald Gardner (Peggy); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Idus “Pete” Peterson
Albertville
Idus “Pete” Peterson, 67, of Albertville, died Aug. 2, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
No services are planned as the family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Peterson; daughters Lynn Smith and Angela Peterson; son, Joseph McCafferty Jr. (Brandy); sisters, Betty Brown and Dorthoy Lichtenderger; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Evaristo Castellon
Albertville
Evaristo Castellon, 72, of Albertville, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at The Chapel of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Albertville with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Raul Bebolla will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the Albertville Memorial Chapel before the service on Wednesday.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Engracia Zacarias; children, Marivel Castellon, Evodio Castellon, Antonia Castellon, Eutimio “Tim” Castellon, Erika Castellon, Rebeca Castellon, Cecilia Castellon, Evaristo Castellon, Azalea Castellon, and Cesar Castellon; 33 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and a step-sister, Guadalupe Castellon.
David “Otto” Hill
Boaz
David “Otto” Hill, 95, of Boaz, died July 31, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Private graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Douglas Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Hill; daughter, Theresa Long (Gerald); and four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Billy Painter Sr.
Crossville
Billy Painter Sr., 83, of Crossville, died Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.
Services were Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Max Roden officiating. Burial was in New Canaan Cemetery in the Whiton Community.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Kerber (Steve) and Loretta Painter; son, Billy Painter Jr. (Carla); three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
———
