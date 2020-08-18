Two-time defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe begins its first season as a Class 3A by hosting Isabella on Friday at 7 p.m. in its 2020 opener.
The Mustangs finished 12-1 in 2019, losing in the Class 1A state playoff quarterfinals to eventual champion Lanett. Isabella has reclassified to 2A.
Fyffe and Isabella have met once, with the Red Devils rolling to a 56-30 triumph in the first round of the 2013 Class 2A state playoffs.
The Red Devils are riding a school-record 30-game winning streak. They lead the AHSAA with 40 consecutive home wins, all at the newly renamed Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field.
Benefield, who enters his 24th season at the helm of his alma mater’s program, owns a 297-53 overall record, including unbeaten state championship seasons in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Fyffe has also won 48 consecutive regular-season games and 33 region games in a row. The Red Devils have scored in 263 straight games.
From 2010-19, the “Big Red Machine” achieved the best decade in school, DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history by posting a 128-9 record. Fyffe’s 93.4 winning percentage was the highest for a decade in AHSAA history.
The Red Devils return nine offensive starters and 10 defensive starters from their 2019 squad, which crushed Reeltown 56-7 in the 2A state finals.
