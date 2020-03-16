With schools shutting down for a few weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many children may not have access to regular lunches. That’s why Sand Mountain Toyota will be offering free lunches to school-aged kids for three days a week until schools reopen.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, the car dealership will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mark Brickey, president of Sand Mountain Toyota, said he got the idea after helping with the Wildcat Pantry in Guntersville.
“I had bought some items yesterday for the Wildcat Pantry in Guntersville and I was headed to a meeting [Monday] for the Albertville schools,” he said. “As I was leaving, Marshal Brooks, here at the dealership, approached me and thought it would be a good thing for us to do for the kids in the community and surrounding communities.”
The dealership announced in a post on its Facebook page it was offering free lunches, which has since been shared more than 2,000 times.
“As far as how many students will come out, I really have no idea,” Brickey said. “I do know that it's been shared about [1,500 times] within the first hour on Facebook, so hopefully that means a lot of kids will turn out.
“We would love to have the kids come, but if parents or guardians come to get lunches for their kids that will be ok,” he added. “We are always looking for ways to positively impact our community and help those in need.”
