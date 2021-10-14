A double homicide suspect in connection to the Guntersville Taco Bell shooting is now claiming self-defense.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Kevon Williams, of Grayson, Ga., is claiming self-defense after he allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old juvenile.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Sept. 23 just before 8 a.m. at the Guntersville Taco Bell restaurant, located at the intersection of U.S. 431/Gunter Avenue and May Street.
Williams was charged with capital murder and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail with no bond. However, he filed a motion requesting the court grant him bond on Oct. 6.
The documents state, Williams’ mother, sister and girlfriend rely heavily on his financial provision. Court documents also state Williams has no history of violent offenses and does not pose any threat of harm to the community.
A hearing is set for Oct. 20 in the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the incident is believed to have stemmed from a “confrontation” between the men.
