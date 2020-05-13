JACKSONVILLE — Season tickets for the 2020 Jacksonville State football season are on sale now at JSUGamecockSports.com/SeasonTickets.
The Gamecocks are gearing up for five home games in 2020 and fans can now secure their seats through online purchase. You may also purchase tickets by calling the JSU Ticket Office at 256-782-8499.
General admission ticket packages are $55 per seat, with a discounted rate of $40 per seat for JSU faculty and staff. All general admission seats are first-come, first-served.
Club level tickets are also available for $500 per seat if purchased before July 1. They will be $550 after the July 1 deadline. That price includes a chairback seat in the stadium, access to the climate-controlled club Level, a pregame meal and snacks and fountain drinks throughout the game.
For information on purchasing or renewing Gamecock suites, contact Ed Lett at elett@jsu.edu or call 256-452-9794.
The Gamecocks will open at Florida International on Sept. 5, their first Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since 2017 before travelling to North Alabama’s Braly Stadium in a week two tilt between old rivals.
JSU will then open its five-game home schedule on Sept. 19 against Southeastern Louisiana, a return game from the 2019 season opener in Hammond, Louisiana.
The home opener against Southeastern Louisiana will be Band Day and Fall Preview Day on the JSU campus and will kick off at 6 p.m.
Homecoming will take place on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. against Austin Peay.
Eastern Kentucky will come to JSU on Halloween for a 3 p.m. game.
For the second straight season, JSU will finish the regular season at home, hosting Southeast Missouri at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Jacksonville State University and the NCAA will continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation in our nation and region.
If any of the 2020 schedule is altered, resulting in the cancelation of any home games, fans that purchased season tickets will have the option to receive a prorated refund to represent the value of the games not played or to convert it to a tax-deductible donation to the athletics department that will be used to support the Gamecock athletics and its student-athletes.
