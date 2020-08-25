COVID-19 has given parents and students another reason to be anxious about the start of a new school year, which is why Albertville City Schools recently clarified its policy for reporting and dealing with illness.
Parents have been asked to check with their child each morning before school and not bring them to class if they show any signs of an illness, COVID-19 or otherwise, or symptoms such as fever, loss of sense of taste and smell, severe cough or upset stomach.
Once at school, students will have their temperature checked. Anyone with an elevated temperature or symptoms will be sent to the health room and their parents will be called for pick up.
Superintendent Boyd English said the procedure won’t be to dismiss entire classes due to one sick student as other school systems have done. Rather, a more targeted approach would be used, such as identifying students who may have sat to the direct front, back, left and right of a sick student in class.
“That’s not our job to send 60 or 100 people home,” English said.
If a student is sent home sick, the school will attempt to identify any other students who may have come in close contact — within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes — with the sick individual and they will also be sent home.
Schools cannot give out information about students except to their parents, though information about an illness may be reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health for contact tracing as required, and allowed, under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
If a student has been in close contact with anyone that has been exposed to COVID-19, if a family member in the same household has been exposed to COVID-19 or tests positive for the virus, or if any immediate household member is tested for COVID-19, parents have been asked to call Tim Tidmore, 256-891-1183, ect 215.
“We’re at the mercy of parents telling us if their child’s sick,” Tidmore said at a recent board of education meeting.
The school system’s main method of communicating with parents will be through its mass message system, SchoolMessenger. Please notify the school if your phone number or email address has changed.
“If all parents and students will follow the above guidelines, and with our enhanced sanitizing efforts, we hope that we can keep to a minimum short term closure of schools,” the system stated.
