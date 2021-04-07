Douglas standout MacKinley Portillo continued her strong season both in the circle and at the plate Tuesday, helping Douglas to an 11-0 win over Brindlee Mountain.
Portillo Went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and a pair of singles, driving in three runs in the process, and then hurled all five innings in the circle, getting 14 of the 15 outs by strikeout, and conceding just one hit.
In addition to Portillo’s big game, Cheyenne Hamby collected three hits, while Mallory Ackles added a solo home run. Lead-off hitter Carlie Camp had a double and a triples as part of a 3 for 4 day to go with two runs scored and two RBIs.
As a team, Douglas collected 16 hits in the win, and improves to 14-3 on the season.
Slaten’s big game leads Guntersville past Arab
Lead-off hitter Brittany Slaten was perfect at the plate, and nearly perfect on the mound in relief, helping Guntersville top county foe Arab by a 12-5 final.
Slate went 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, driving in two runs, and scoring each time she reached based. She also came on in relief in the circle, and hurled the final four innings, giving up one hit and striking out nine batters.
In addition to Slaten’s big day, Ivey Marsh was strong at the dish, doing 2 for 4 with a triple and driving in three runs. Hollyn Jarmon was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs, while Addi Yarbrough collected a pair of RBIs and earned the win on the mound, tossing the first three innings.
Arab’s Lily Livingston drove in a pair for the Knights in the loss.
Guntersville improves to 7-9 on the season with the win.
Locust Fork slugs past West End
Visiting Locust Fork plated 11 runs over the final three innings Tuesday to pull out at 14-3 win over host West End.
The Patriots trailed 3-2 heading to the fifth, but that’s when Locust Fork found its stride at the plate, plating five in the fifth, four in the sixth, and two in the seventh to secure the win.
McKinley Chaviers had a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead the Patriots, while Liddy Falkner also added an RBI. Leady-off hitter Payten Canady had two hits and a run scored.
The Patriots fall to 6-3 on the season with the loss.
Sylvania tops Asbury in five innings
Visiting Syvania scored 12 runs over their final four at-bats, leading guests to a 12-1 win over host Asbury.
The hosts plated the first run of the game in first inning on an RBI from Kiley Spain, but from there it was all Sylvania.
Alexia Ferguson drove in four as part of a 2 for 3 day to lead Sylvania, including a home run.
Alexis Adams and Kathryn Garrett each added hits in the loss for Asbury.
Glencoe slugs past Geraldine with late scores
After five innings of a pitcher’s duel and with Glencoe leading 3-1, the bats for both teams woke up over the final three innings, with Glencoe pulling out a 12-9 win in extra innings. The two teams combined for 35 hits in the game.
Glencoe scored two in the sixth and seventh innings, before plating five in the eighth, while Geraldine attempted to rally with two in the sixth, four in the seventh to force extras, then two in the eighth.
Gracey Johnson and Lydia West each drove in two runs for Geraldine with West connecting on a round-tripper, while Katie Walters collected three hits and scored twice. Faith Odom and Emily Oliver each had two hits and an RBI, with Odom belting a solo homer.
Geraldine falls to 11-6-1 on the season with the defeat.
Plainview tops rival Fyffe in pitchers duel
Visiting Plainview made a pair of early runs stand up Tuesday, holding off rival Fyffe to earn a 4-1 victory in league play.
The Bears scored a pair in the first, then one in the second to take the early 3-0 lead before Fyffe answered with an RBI single from Alivia Hatch. Despite eight hits on the day, Fyffe were unable to score again. Madison Myers and Olivia Wilks each added two hits, while Livia Cowart had a double.
Hatch was also strong in the circle, giving up just two earned runs while tossing all seven innings in defeat.
