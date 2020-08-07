Marshall County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a body discovered in Grant this week.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Science confirmed on Thursday the body found was that of Sheri Jeanee Adkins, 52, of Huntsville.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said fingerprints were used to identify her.
Guthrie said autopsy findings confirm she had been shot in the back of her head resulting in her death.
He said she had no known ties to Marshall County.
“We’re asking anyone that may have information about the crime or may have seen something that sticks out in the last two to three weeks or two months ago to call us,” Guthrie said.
A landowner discovered a partially decomposed body at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Columbus City Road in Grant. The body was taken from a wooded area by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Marshall County Coroner and transported to the State Forensic Lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
