Sunday began 2021’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, declared by Gov. Kay Ivey as a time to help educate and remind the public about weather safety and how to be prepared for a major storm before it happens.
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said weather preparedness boils down to having three basic tenants in place: communications, safe shelter and supplies.
“A lot of people still depend on outdoor warning sirens, and we’ve been telling people for years — don’t,” she said. “Those are meant for people outdoors. You’re probably not going to hear it in your house.”
McBurnett recommended people have more than one way of receiving emergency notifications such as TV, radio and cell phone apps. She said a NOAA weather radio, with extra batteries, is especially helpful since it can sound the alarm even in the middle of the night if bad weather is on its way.
“A lot of people are using cell phone apps and that’s wonderful, but it does you no good if you turn it off at night because you don’t want to be disturbed,” she said
Having multiple communication options can also help people get assistance and stay safe after a storm has passed, she added.
Once you know the weather is on its way, it’s best to already have a preplanned place to take shelter, especially if you live in a mobile or modular home.
“Do you know where the closest tornado shelter is? How long does it take you to get there? Have you actually driven there? … It’s all these kinds of preplanning things that people need to think about,” McBurnett said.
If you do plan to shelter at home, she said to pick an interior room preferably with no windows. It’s also a good idea to have storm supplies stored in that room, such as extra food and water, flashlights and bicycle helmets for added protection.
To help mitigate any storm damage to your home or personally property, she said to be aware of your surroundings. Have important documents stored in a safety deposit box off site or water and fireproof container at home. She recommended trimming back any trees close to your house or shelter and removing any dead limbs that could damage property or hurt people. Also, find out if you live in an area prone to flooding, which could include your property as well as surrounding roads.
Once the storm has passed, the aftermath can be just as dangerous. McBurnett recommended having at least a three to five day supply of food and water as well as candles and extra batteries in case of a prolonged power outage such as in April 2011, when many were without power for seven days following severe weather. She also recommended people look into getting solar-powered chargers to keep their cell phones and other electronics fully charged.
“It should be part of our lives now to think about these things, especially where we live in Marshall County and Alabama,” she said.
To cap off Severe Weather Awareness Week, shoppers can stock up their emergency kits and purchase supplies related to weather preparedness all tax free this weekend, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 26-28.
