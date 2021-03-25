Two men remain lodged in the Marshall County Jail on rape charges.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, both men were indicted by a Marshall County Grand Jury.
Arrested were Shawn Johnson, 54, of Selma, and Gary Brown, 44, of Huntsville.
Johnson is currently held in the Marshall County Jail under a $30,000 bond. Guthrie said deputies investigated the case with the assistance of DHR and the Child Advocacy Center.
Brown is held at the county jail under a $75,000 bond.
Guthrie said the alleged incident involving Brown occurred near Cathedral Caverns and Guthrie characterized it as “pretty brutal.”
The Alabama Criminal Code defines first-degree rape as sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex by forcible compulsion. It is considered a Class A felony. If convicted, Brown faces between 10 and 99 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.
The cases were similar as both involved young victims and both occurred in June 2020, Guthrie said. Therefore, the cases were referred to a grand jury to keep the victim from having to testify multiple times in front of the alleged perpetrator, he said.
“In some cases, we will get warrants and arrest a suspect,” Guthrie said. “But by doing that, the victim may have to testify in a preliminary hearing, which is a hearing where information is gathered and the case is proved to be bound over for a grand jury.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.