The annual Boaz Harvest Festival is shaping up to be one of the largest in the city’s history.
Jill Johnson, executive director of the Boaz Chamber of Commerce, said the addition of the new Old Mill Park in Boaz has given the Chamber the opportunity to expand the festival to include the park and its many amenities.
“There will be all types of music this year playing on the stage at the new Old Mill Park,” Johnson said. “There is a great sound system there and plenty of area for people to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the concerts. They are going to want to come and stay for a long while enjoying themselves.”
The annual event is slated for Oct. 2 and 3. A large portion of the downtown area will be closed to traffic during the two-day event. Arts and crafts and food vendors will take over the area offering a sampling of fall and holiday themed gifts, clothing and more.
Mayor David Dyar said the event will offer something for everyone to enjoy.
“If someone comes to Boaz to the Harvest Festival and can’t find something they want to do, they just aren’t looking to have a good time,” Dyar joked.
Scheduled musical acts include Gary Waldrep, The Sharps Family, Bloodline, Country Case, the Snead State Singers and Jazz Band, and the Boaz High School marching band, along with many more.
Recreation Center Director Sonja Hard said the new Old Mill Park has seen an overwhelming positive reaction from the community, and she is excited to be able to utilize it in this year’s Harvest Festival.
“We’ve had people come as early as 4:30 in the morning to utilize the walking track,” Hard said. “There are families at the splash pad all day every day. It’s a tremendous addition to the city.”
New this year at the Harvest Festival will be a cornhole tournament Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Country Case performing during the event.
A scarecrow trail will be erected at the Old Mill Park featuring more than 70 scarecrows around the walking track. Each one will be sponsored by an area business, school, family or church. Log onto the Chamber’s Facebook page to find out more.
“We want people to really use their imaginations and come up with something really exciting,” Johnson said.
Applications for the scarecrow trail are available at the Chamber offices now.
Additionally, a car, truck and tractor show will be held in the field behind the Farmer’s Market. This is the first time tractors will be included in the show, Johnson said.
“Sheriff” Wayne Hunt will be on the lookout for “wanted individuals” during the festival, arresting them in the name of charity. All “bail” funds raised by each “prisoner” will be donated to the 2nd Chance Animal Shelter.
The emcee for the annual event will be Marshall County’s own Beecher Hyde, Johnson said.
“People always enjoy him,” she said.
Friday’s activities will kick-off at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the Old Mill Park stage. During the ceremony, the annual Chamber awards for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced.
“We had to do away with our annual banquet,” Johnson said. “We just can’t have anything indoors like that right now.
“We feel like if we announce the winners during the opening ceremony, more people will be there to see it happen and to share in the excitement.”
Also during opening ceremonies, a mural will be unveiled in the downtown area, but Johnson said plans are still under wraps for the time being.
Friday festivities will close out at about 8 p.m. Johnson said. The extension of the traditional hours will allow more people to attend the festival after work.
Saturday will begin with the annual beauty pageant at 9 a.m. The winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship from Snead State Community College.
The festival will close Saturday at 6 p.m.
Dyar said city leaders try to make the festival “bigger and better” every year.
“Being able to use the Old Mill Park will truly enhance this year’s Harvest Festival,” Dyar said. “It will make it so much better … and is an avenue we can use to offer more activities.
“The addition of the park has opened up opportunities for us to have different types of events there that we haven’t been able to provide in the past.”
Applications are available for pickup at the Chamber offices for vendor booth spaces, scarecrow trail, pumpkin decorating contest and beauty pageant.
Vendor booths are 10x10 spaces without electricity for $100 each, Johnson said.
Call the Chamber offices at 256-593-8154 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.