Alabama Chr. 33, Geneva 7
Alexandria 51, Lincoln 13
American Chr. 41, Wilcox Central 0
Anniston 26, Munford 3
Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6
Asbury 36, Brindlee Mountain 30
Athens 27, Buckhorn 24
Austin 31, Huntsville 21
Autauga Aca. 31, Escambia Aca. 17
B.B. Comer 58, Fayetteville 21
Baldwin Co. 63, Citronelle 0
Bayside Aca. 35, Cottage Hill 7
Bibb Co. 35, West Blocton 29
Boaz 49, Douglas 20
Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21
Brantley 46, Georgiana 0
Brewer 43, Jemison-Huntsville 36
Brooks 22, West Morgan 21
Bullock Co. 46, Ashford 26
Carver-Montgomery 20, Eufaula 12
Catholic-Montgomery 44, Childersburg 0
Cedar Bluff 27, Gaylesville 10
Center Point 46, Hayden 6
Central-Clay Co. 36, Holtville 0
Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21
Chambers Aca. 49, Edgewood 7
Cherokee 16, Vina 6
Chickasaw 40, Millry 14
Clay-Chalkville 58, Mortimer Jordan 9
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34
Cleveland 61, Gaston 7
Coosa Chr. 21, Valley Head 14
Coosa Valley 55, Abbeville Chr. 24
Cordova 22, Carver-Birmingham 20
Crestview (Fla.) 27, Andalusia 21
Cullman 42, Columbia 8
Dallas Co. 33, Holt 0
Danville 41, Elkmont 7
Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14
DAR 35, New Hope 13
Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17
Decatur Heritage 48, R.A. Hubbard 16
Demopolis 59, Jemison 7
Deshler 27, Rogers 14
Dora 21, Ashville 0
Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 18
East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0
Elba 82, Abbeville 14
Enterprise 49, Smiths Station 35
Etowah 44, Hanceville 0
Fairfield 34, Wenonah 7
Fairhope 21, Theodore 12
Fairview 55, Crossville 6
Fayette Co. 27, Haleyville 0
Flomaton 21, Excel 12
Florala 19, Pleasant Home 12
Florence 42, Sparkman 0
Foley 34, Davidson 31
Fort Payne 24, Southside-Gadsden 16
Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14
G.W. Long 38, Cottonwood 12
Gardendale 31, Minor 14
Geneva Co. 40, Houston Co. 21
Good Hope 28, Fultondale 3
Gordo 54, Hamilton 0
Goshen 15, Pike Co. 13
Greenville 20, Carroll-Ozark 7
Hackleburg 34, Phillips-Bear Creek 17
Handley 42, Cherokee Co. 14
Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35
Hatton 16, Red Bay 14
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Vestavia Hills 35
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, McAdory 7
Hoover 52, Spain Park 10
Houston Aca. 54, Providence Chr. 0
Hubbertville 33, Brilliant 0
Hueytown 75, Northridge 55
Isabella 79, Calhoun 6
J.B. Pennington 55, Tarrant 6
Jackson 42, W.S. Neal 8
Jackson Aca. 58, Pickens Aca. 0
Jackson-Olin 52, Jasper 31
Jacksonville 35, Cleburne Co. 28
LaFayette 42, Horseshoe Bend 21
Lamar Co. 23, Addison 14
Lanett 59, Ranburne 0
Leeds 45, St. Clair Co. 12
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence Co. 12
Lee-Scott 16, Valiant Cross 0
Leroy 28, St. Luke's 0
Linden 38, R.C. Hatch 6
Loachapoka 42, Verbena 20
Lowndes Aca. 36, Lakeside 6
Luverne 44, Francis Marion 0
Maplesville 27, Notasulga 0
Marbury 17, Shelby Co. 14
Marengo 20, Fruitdale 8
Marion Co. 26, South Lamar 14
Mars Hill Bible 21, Lexington 13
McKenzie 26, Kinston 15
Meek 46, Lynn 15
Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8
Mobile Chr. 43, St. Michael 20
Monroe Aca. 34, Fort Dale Aca. 20
Montevallo 48, Sumter Central 6
Montgomery Aca. 21, Greensboro 0
Moody 41, Corner 13
Morgan Aca. 21, Bessemer Aca. 20
Northside beat Curry, forfeit
Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13
Oak Mountain 47, Tuscaloosa Co. 3
Oakman 55, Carbon Hill 0
Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14
Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 14
Opelika 21, Lee-Montgomery 20 (OT)
Opp 49, Wicksburg 6
Orange Beach 44, Washington Co. 13
Oxford 26, Arab 24
Patrician 56, Southern Aca. 33
Paul Bryant 43, Brookwood 40
Pickens Co. 25, Berry 6
Piedmont 56, Pleasant Valley 12
Pike Road 56, Headland 27
Pine Forest (Fla.) 34, Baker 14
Pisgah 28, Ider 6
Plainview 41, Collinsville 7
Pleasant Grove 42, Parker 28
Prattville Chr. 28, Central-Hayneville 18
Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20
Randolph 24, North Jackson 14
Reeltown 48, Beulah 7
Saks 65, Weaver 7
Samson 22, Red Level 0
Sand Rock 42, West End Walnut Grove 27
Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16
Section 35, Whitesburg Chr. 0
Selma 16, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
Shades Valley 10, Homewood 8
Slocomb 57, Daleville 0
Snook 24, Meadowview 14
Southeastern-Blount 41, Locust Fork 13
Southern Choctaw 52, Choctaw Co. 0
Southside-Selma 42, Monroe Co. 12
Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26
Sparta 38, South Choctaw Aca. 7
Spring Garden 36, Westbrook Chr. 7
Springville 24, Pell City 21
Springwood 62, Cornerstone-Columbiana 26
St. James 45, Dale Co. 20
St. Paul's 35, B.C. Rain 7
Straughn 28, BTW-Tuskegee 22
Sulligent 35, Winston Co. 0
Sumiton Chr. 41, Appalachian 21
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Sylacauga 42, Beauregard 14
Sylvania 41, Geraldine 28
T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Tallassee 34, Talladega 0
Tanner 35, Falkville 28
Thomasville 25, Hale Co. 0
Thompson 41, Gadsden City 7
Thorsby 54, Central-Coosa 0
Trinity 28, Dadeville 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Clarke Prep 14
UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7
Valley 12, Park Crossing 7
Vincent 51, Randolph Co. 6
Vinemont 50, Susan Moore 42
Wadley 55, Ragland 14
Walter Wellborn 30, Hokes Bluff 10
Waterloo 34, Shoals Chr. 0
West Limestone 47, Wilson 16
West Point 14, Sardis 8
Wetumpka 21, Chilton Co. 7
Williamson 41, Escambia Co. 6
Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0
Winterboro 39, Victory Chr. 13
Woodland 48, Talladega Co. Central 0
