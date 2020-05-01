After Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris chose to begin lifting restrictions against several businesses and industries, Marshall Medical Centers announced its plans to begin a “partial reopening.”
The hospital’s strategy is to start serving patients in need of procedures and diagnostic testing again. In response to Ivey’s safer-at-home guidelines, Marshall Medical Centers announced elective surgeries and diagnostic testing would reopen at a lower volume beginning Monday, May 4. Patients will be screened prior to surgery for symptoms of COVID-19, and tested if indicated.
Imaging and other elective outpatient schedules will be available at their normal capacity at both facilities, with exceptions if necessary to manage waiting rooms and social distance.
The Marshall Sleep Disorders Center will reopen Sunday, May 3. Patients will be screened and rescheduled, if indicated.
Everyone inside a Marshall Medical Centers facility is now required to wear a mask at all times.
The hospital’s no-visitor policy will remain in place at each facility. One visitor per patient will be permitted only in “extraordinary circumstances,” such as maternity, pediatrics and compassionate care situations.
Medical screenings for fever will continue being performed on all approved visitors. Visitors with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to enter. Some pre-screening efforts may be conducted at vehicles in an effort to limit unnecessary exposure to others during a visit.
Screening for the public (patients and occasional visitors, vendors, delivery personnel, etc.) will also remain in place.
Visitation policies will remain as they are, with patients and visitors asked to wait in cars. For those who need to stay inside due to mobility or other issues, limited seating is available in waiting areas strategically spaced to keep individuals six feet apart and to prevent gatherings.
Wellness centers and volunteer services will remain closed indefinitely.
For more information about the hospital’s policies, call 256-571-8000.
