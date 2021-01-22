Monica Todd made two local residents’ days recently when she presented them with autographed college football memorabilia.
Todd sold chances on a hat and photo signed by Nick Saben and a football signed by Gus Malzhan.
Winners are Jerry Staton for the Alabama items and Rachel Weiss Charles for the Auburn football.
Charles presented the football to her brother.
“He’s a good boy, very protective,” Charles said of her special needs brother. “I’m going to tell him my daddy bought the raffle tickets for him and this was his Christmas gift to him. They were very close and daddy took care of him during the day.
“Daddy died about three weeks ago.”
All funds raised will be split between Project Lifesaver and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy program. Todd declined to release the amount of money raised at this point. She is planning a formal donation ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office soon.
Todd started her fundraising efforts months ago by designing and selling T-shirts, hoodies and bracelets. Listed on the back of each shirt are the names of businesses committed to donating to the cause.
“I started out by ordering 200 shirts,” Todd said. “They were gone in a day and a half. I was amazed!
“I meet everyone I sell a shirt to in person. Every time I meet someone, they have a story to tell. It just got bigger and bigger.”
She has expanded her offerings to include hoodies, ballcaps and facemasks.
Short-sleeve T-shirts are on clearance for $5 each. Additionally, long-sleeved T-shirts are $18; hoodies are $30; hats are $15; and facemasks are $5.
Project Lifesaver provides a small transmitter on the wrist or ankle that emits an individualized frequency signal. If the client goes missing, the caregiver can notify the local Project Lifesaver agency and first responders will use the frequency to locate the person. The program is targeted at “at risk” residents, including those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and Autism.
The program, facilitated through the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, operates primarily on donations.
To learn more about Project Lifesaver, call 256-582-2034. A deputy can be scheduled to come to your home to explain the project.
