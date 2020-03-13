For the first time since taking office, Sen. Doug Jones visited Marshall County to meet with local Democrats, and since it was the weekend of the Bassmaster Classic, he took a boat tour of Lake Guntersville.
The Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee, Marshall County Democratic Club and Marshall County Young Democrats welcomed Jones Saturday morning with a meet and greet event.
During the event, Jones said he was ready for the challenge of going up against Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.
“Whenever people start talking about this race, just be real nice and say, ‘you really need to look at his [Jones’] record’ … When they look at that record, they’re going to see,” Jones said. “It’s great for Tommy Tuberville to say he’s going to have Trump’s back, but guess what, I got your back. And for all of those folks that are not inclined to vote for a Democrat, I got their backs too.”
After the meet and greet, Jones held an official town hall event at the Guntersville Senior Center. Since he was elected in a special referendum Dec. 12, 2017, Jones said he has brought a lifelong passion for justice and commitment to service to his role in the Senate. He said it is a “calling and a public service,” and it is not just a “political service.” From one end of the state to the other, he believes he represents all Alabamians.
“We have more in common than we have to divide us,” Jones said. “Our issues are the same, whether it’s health care, whether it’s jobs or whether it’s workforce development — it’s all so much of the same issues.”
Jones said he had been appointed to four Senate committees: Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP); Armed Services (SASC); and the Special Committee on Aging.
Within each of the committees, he said his record shows growth and change for the betterment of the state and the country.
“We’re trying to do all we can for families,” Jones said. “People discover Alabama and they want to stay.”
Health care has been an issue in the state, and Jones said Alabama is an “unhealthy and poor state.”
According to Jones, Alabama is ranked No. 48 in health care, ahead of only Mississippi and Louisiana. Alabama was one of 16 states that has not expanded Medicaid, he said. There have been many rural hospitals to close, and he said one closed recently in Pickens County. Also, he said many counties in Alabama don’t offer OBGYN services.
“We have been working to help rural health care in the State of Alabama,” Jones said.
During the event, Jones predicted there would be a recorded coronavirus case in Alabama “sooner rather than later.”
He said the COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted broader public health and national security vulnerabilities stemming from our nation’s reliance upon foreign manufacturing and the shortcomings in our regulatory oversight of global supply chains.
“It spreads easier than the flu, but it’s not anything that I think people need to panic over right now — just be very conscious of it,” Jones said. “Please get your information from people that know what the hell they’re talking about, and I’m not just talking about one guy. The worst thing that we can do is make this a political issue, because that’s just wrong.”
He said to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information. Even though he said the Alabama Department of Public was “doing a good job,” he said it would be a “real issue for a little bit.”
“The global COVID-19 outbreak has made it clear that the United States needs a strategy to increase domestic production of the testing and treatments that folks need,” he said.
Alabama’s first case was confirmed Friday, March 13.
After the town hall event, Jones took a tour of Lake Guntersville during the 50th Bassmaster Classic
“I’m not going to come out to Guntersville and not get out on the lake,” Jones said. “The Bassmaster Classic is one of those great events, and we’re so happy it’s back in Alabama. It’s promoting recreational fishing, which is part of the culture here in Alabama, and we want to promote it all we can.”
