John Luke Carver, of Sardis City, who was involved in a four-wheeling accident has died. He was five years old.
His mother, Johanna Malone Carver, broke the news of his passing in a post on the Facebook page “Prayers for John Luke,” which was created by friends of the family to post updates of his condition following the accident.
“In the heaviest of my heart, John Luke has went to be with the lord, my precious angel is walking on the streets of heaven,” she wrote. “My heart is broken. But I wouldn't bring my baby back from where he is now. Because I know he's in heaven.”
She said the family has decided to donate their son’s organs.
“I ask you to pray for the families that their children who will receive his organs,” she wrote. “Pray they feel this miracle is coming. And I pray that one day I can come to meet these sweet children who John Luke's organs will live on in them … These coming days are going to be so hard, so much heartache. But I am so thankful, that this is not my home! I am only passing through! And I will see my sweet, funny, precious boy again!”
According to Sardis City Police Chief James Harp, the boy was riding four-wheelers with his older brother at his home on Smith Chapel Road on Thursday, March 27, when the incident occurred.
“The older brother turned around and noticed his little brother was no longer behind him,” Harp said. “When he turned around and started looking for him, he saw him laying in the water.”
Harp said the older boy found his brother in a nearby pond and pulled him out. He then went get his father, who was mowing the lawn at the time, Harp said. The boys’ father, Ben Carver, is a paramedic and gave his youngest son CPR until an A-Med ambulance arrived.
“[A-Med] continued to do CPR, tubed him, got him breathing and a heart beat back,” Harp said.
The boy was taken to the emergency room at Marshall Medical Center South where he was stabilized before being airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Friends of the family setup a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000 to help the Carver family pay medical bills and other costs. To donate, visit gofundme.com and search “Help Support the Carver family.”
