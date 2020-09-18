There is a bit of rebellion in all of us. If we see a sign that says “Keep off Grass,” well, we know what we want to do.
A rebellious spirit starts as young as toddlers, especially those who may be strong-willed, who can say “no” to their parents. We chuckle at the story of the young child who refused to sit down after being told repeated times to do so. When the child finally sat down, he said to his parents, “I am sitting down, but I am standing up on the inside.”
The age that is most associated with rebellion is the teen years. If you had a rebellious teen or were one yourself, you understand. Most teens grow out of the rebellious stage.
It began before the creation of the heavens and the earth. The Bible tells us that a beautiful angel named Lucifer and a third of the angels rebelled against the LORD, and consequently they were thrown out of heaven. That was serious rebellion. (Isaiah 14, Revelation 12:4)
Let me be clear that the rebellious referred to in this article are those who are a 10 on a scale from 1-10. We are talking about adults who have made the conscious choice to rebel against authority on several levels.
What does the Bible have to say about the rebellious?
“A rebellious man seeks only evil, so a cruel messenger will be sent against him.” Proverbs 17:11
The word “rebellion” in the original language of the Old Testament can be translated “to be bitter or to rebel.”
I find it interesting that the word is sometimes translated “bitter.” Have you noticed that many rebellious people seem to be bitter or angry? The same word for rebellion is used in I Samuel 15:23a: “For rebellion is like the sin of divination, and arrogance like the sin of idolatry.”
The New Testament also has some things to say about rebellion. I John 3:4 says, “Everyone who sins breaks God’s law. In fact, sin is lawlessness.”
In II Peter 2, Peter speaks of God’s judgment on those in Noah’s day and on Sodom and Gomorrah, as well as false teachers. He concludes that narrative with verses 9-10: “…to keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgment, especially those who follow the polluting desires of the flesh and despise authority.”
Those who despise authority are listed along with some of the wicked people who ever lived on earth. You remember the fate of those in Noah’s day and those residents of Sodom and Gomorrah.
Jude 8 says this: “Nevertheless, these dreamers likewise defile their flesh, reject authority, and blaspheme glorious ones.” Again the rejection of authority is listed among very serious sins.
All rebellion is against authority, and ultimately the LORD. Rebellion is the root of all sin.
To maintain order on the earth that He created, the LORD established levels of authority. The basic level of authority is the home. It is the building block of society. It is for this reason that those who want to destroy a nation seek to do so by destroying the family unit, the home. Parents are to provide nurture and protection in the home for the children. Parents are like the umbrella of protection.
The home is the place where children must learn respect for all authority. If they do not learn it in the home, they most likely will not learn it, or may have to learn it the hard way from other levels of authority, i.e. school officials or local law enforcement.
I Timothy 2:1-2 give us a reason that authority is important. In these verses we are told to pray for all those in authority “so that we may lead a tranquil and tranquil life in all godliness and dignity.” God established authority for a reason.
In our text of Proverbs 17:11, the next word we look at is “evil.” (A rebellious man seeks only evil.) The word for evil can also be translated as distress, misery, injury and calamity. In our day when evil seems to have the upper hand, the rebellious have indeed brought about distress, misery, injury and calamity.
What will happen to the rebellious person who is seeking only evil? The next half of Proverbs 17:11 tells us: “So a cruel messenger (can also be translated “merciless official”) will be sent against him.” Who does this “cruel messenger” refer to? To answer that question, we must determine whether the rebellious man referred to in is this verse is rebelling against the state or against the Lord?
If it is against the Lord, the messenger would most likely be an angel or heavenly messenger. Psalm 78:49 refers to destroying angels sent upon the Egyptians during the plagues. Revelation 8 tells of the seven angels sending various judgments upon the earth in the end times.
If the rebellion is against the state, then the messengers are officials sent by the state. I am reminded of Paul’s exhortation to the Romans in chapter 13: 2-3, “Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended.”
A teaching I heard at a conference years ago reminded us that we must distinguish between position and personality of those in authority. While this passage could raise some questions, my advice is to take it at face value and not try to split hairs and let common sense rule.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
