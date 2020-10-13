The Marshall Christian School varsity volleyball team has won five straight matches as it enters the final stretch of the regular season.
The Stallions knocked off defending state champion Tuscaloosa Christian 26-24, 21-25, 15-13 on Sept. 19.
Cathryn Lynn topped MCS with 10 kills and six blocks. Lily Williams contributed five digs, and Lauren Davis handed out 14 assists.
Marshall Christian upset area leader Providence of Huntsville 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13 on Sept. 21 to get back into the playoff race.
Lynn finished with eight kills and six aces while Lillyian Smith and Dacey Motes both collected seven kills. Williams made seven digs, and Davis gave out 20 assists.
The Stallions celebrated their senior night by whipping Valley of Huntsville 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 on Sept. 22. Marshall Christian’s seniors are Davis, Lillyian Smith, Jacque Willis and Natalie Nguyen.
Davis closed with eight aces and 17 assists. Lillyian Smith contributed seven kills and Zoe Smith six.
On Sept. 24, MCS completed a season sweep of Providence by posting a 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 victory.
Lynn and Davis delivered excellent performances for the Stallions.
Lynn totaled 14 kills and 14 digs, and she received 27 serves with only one passing error. Davis racked up 12 digs and 20 assists.
Willis contributed eight digs.
The Stallions swept Pineview of Harvest 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 on Sept. 29.
Lynn got nine kills and Motes seven. Davis served 22 assists.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Marshall Christian’s JV squad fell to Tabernacle 25-12, 25-17 on Oct. 8 in its final match of the season.
Brooke Benefield collected five aces and three kills for MCS. Zoe Smith closed with three aces and three assists.
Gracie Tucker served three aces while Kaitlyn Campbell got three digs.
JUNIOR HIGH
The Stallions’ junior high team closed out its season by defeating Providence 25-14, 18-25, 15-5 on Sept. 24.
Members of the junior high team are freshmen Benefield and Grace Oldham; eighth-graders Jonna Shell, Paiton Skillman and Sunny Griffith; and seventh grader Addy Whitehead.
Benefield and Whitehead served as team captains.
