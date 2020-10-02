Harold Allison
Guntersville
Harold Allison, 79, passed away at his residence on Monday evening surrounded by his loving family. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The service was held Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Guntersville Church of Christ, located at 800 Gunter Ave in Guntersville, with Brother James Dudley and Brother Phillip Bradley officiating. Burial will follow afterwards at Marshall Memory Gardens
Pallbearers were Lee Menefee, Jackson Menefee, Jacob Allison, Bradley Silas, Brad Kennemar, Brant Barnett, James Whitaker and Danny Thrash.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Russ and Lee Allison; his brothers Earl and his wife Junita Allison and Charles and his wife Sally Allison; his sisters Loweta and her husband Hank Smith and Joann and her husband Jim Mercer.
Harold was born in Stevenson, Alabama to Thomas “Russ” Alison and Lee Grider Allison, from the Big Coon community outside of Stevenson.
Harold met and married Carolyn on Dec. 23, 1960. They moved to Guntersville in 1963 and quickly became fixtures in the community.
Mr. Allison’s favorite activity was spending time with his children: Tommy and Rodney Allison; and Beverly Menefee; his grandchildren: Paige (Bradley) Silas, Jacob Allison, Lee, Jackson and CarolAnn Menefee, and great grandson Conner Silas.
Harold worked for Meadow Gold Dairy for 25 years and worked with Kennamer Manufacturing in the Logging Industries. In his later years, he started the LJC Transport Trucking.
One of Harold’s most enjoyable pastimes was watching his grandsons, Lee and Jackson, on the football field for Guntersville Wildcats and Sewanee Tigers.
Alene Hendrix
Dewberry
Okeechobee, Fla.
Alene Hendrix Dewberry, 96, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home in Okeechobee, Fla.
Services were Oct. 1, 2020, at Geraldine Funeral Home.
Survivors include a son Denny; daughters, Carylon Snyder, Brenda (Dusty) Sexton, Marcia (A. D,) Wallace, and Debra Cisco; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie Sue Simms and Patricia (Buford) Lewis; and brother, Lavon Hendrix.
Chase Gulledge
Albertville
Chase Gulledge, 37, of Albertville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in California.
There will be a Celebration of Life visitation in his honor Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Albertville Memorial Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, LaShona Gulledge; children, Lexi, Landon, Layla and Linkyn Gulledge; father, Anthony Gulledge (Greta); and brothers and sisters, Cody Gulledge, Renea Miller, Kendall Mann, Keith Weaver and Brandon Murdock.
James “David”
Wallace
Albertville
James “David” Wallace, 62, of Albertville, died Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.
Services were Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Courtney Lowery (Kyle); sister, Jennifer Allen; and a grandchild.
Ronald “Ronnie” Miller
Albertville
Ronald “Ronnie” Miller, 62, of Albertville, died Sept. 27, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Wayne Brooks and A.D. Stevens officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Karon Miller; daughters, Lori Miller and Monica Miller; sons Caleb Fontaine (Kayla), and Jared Fontaine; sister, Karon Hughes (Danny); brothers, Bobby Miller (Wanda) and Bruce Miller (DeGail); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Steven Lynn Easter
Albertville
Steven Lynn Easter, 50, of Albertville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
At his request, his body will be cremated and no services will be held. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Wilson Easter, of Albertville; sons, Andy (Aly) Easter, of Palmetto, Fla., Josh Edmonds, of Boaz; daughters, Destiny Easter, and Katie (Joshua) Beaird, all of Boaz; a sister, Lisa (Tim) Patterson, of Boaz; brother, Dennis Breed, of Albertville; an uncle, Larry Wayne Fincher; and 10 grandchildren.
———
