Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that the state’s safer-at-home order has been amended to allow more businesses to reopen next week.
During a press briefing, the governor announced the restriction on non-work gatherings had been altered among other items within the safer-at-home order she issued a couple of weeks ago. The 10-person limit was removed under the amended order, but people are still required to social distance.
Beginning May 11, businesses including athletic facilities, close-contact services and restaurants were allowed to reopen and resume activities under certain restrictions.
Under the amended order, athletic facilities, which include fitness centers and commercial gyms, spas, yoga, barre and spin facilities, can not allow patrons to participate in “sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than six feet; activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment or activities on commercial or public playground equipment —including sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than six feet and activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment.” Athletic facilities must also uphold sanitation guidelines.
Close-contact service providers, such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo services, may reopen but must also adhere to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
Restaurants are allowed to reopen its doors to 50% capacity with limited table seating, six feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines.
Beaches were also reopened with no limit on gatherings, but visitors must maintain six feet of separation from other visitors not from the same household.
“But let me be crystal clear,” Ivey said during the press conference. “The threat of this disease continues to be active and it is deadly.”
As of Friday afternoon, more than 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed across the state. The death toll was at 371. More than 117,300 had been tested.
While many things have changed, several remain the same under the amended order.
Individuals are still encouraged to stay at home and follow good sanitation practices, like proper, regular hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask.
Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed.
If open, all retail stores must maintain a 50% occupancy rate only, and social-distancing and sanitation rules are required.
Entertainment venues such as night clubs, theaters and bowling alleys, are to remain closed.
Regular programming for senior centers remains suspended, except for meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery.
Educational institutions, except for daytime special activities programs, are still closed. Child day care facilities still must not allow more than 12 children in a room.
Hospitals and nursing homes are still required to restrict visitation. Medical procedures are allowed unless prohibited by the state health officer in the future to preserve resources; providers must follow COVID-19 related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities.
Ivey said more updates and potentially more amendments to the order would likely come later this week.
The current order expires May 22 at 5 p.m.
Read the amended safer-at-home order in its entirety at here.
