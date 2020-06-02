The Alabama State Department of Education recently issued detailed guidelines for schools as they begin to reopen and allow students back on campus.
Phase 3 of the reopening plan began June 1, when limited access to campus facilities for summer learning opportunities and extracurricular activities was given to students grades seventh-12th under social distancing and heightened sanitation restrictions. Phase 4, which will give younger students the same access as upperclassmen, is scheduled for July 6. The planned return to school for the 2020-2021 academic year — Phase 5 — is set for August.
Included in the checklist and supportive guidance for keeping students and staff healthy and safe during extracurricular and co-curricular activities are:
1. Group Size and Physical Standards
• Implement social distancing strategies to maintain at least a six-foot distance between persons from different households
• Change parent drop-off and pick-up processes to limit contact and building access
• Ensure school-sponsored extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including athletics and band, adhere to established safety and hygiene protocols
2. Symptom Monitoring
• Require sick students and staff to stay home
• Maintain adequate number of thermometers to screen students when necessary
• Implement isolation measures if a student becomes sick, then follow with cleaning and disinfecting processes
Address vulnerable students with health conditions
3. Environmental Cleaning and Personal Hygiene
• Ensure healthy personal hygiene practices
• Establish hand hygiene stations at facility entrances
• Intensify cleaning and disinfecting efforts, including cleaning schedules based on summer facility usage
4. Additional Operating Considerations
• Ensure healthy food preparation practices
• Encourage grab-and-go distribution for any child nutrition services
• Ensure transportation staff are following safety and hygiene protocols
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley and Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said they have already been working to implement the guidelines.
“We are still going through things now,” Wigley said. “First is implementing strategies for athletics.”
“We are currently responding to the ALSDE guidelines for opening campuses this summer for students and continue in our efforts to plan for a successful beginning to the 2020-2021 school year,” English said. “Our team of educators are anxiously awaiting the release of the ALSDE ‘Roadmap for Reopening’ in mid-June to continue our comprehensive planning for the upcoming school year. The safety and well-being of everyone in the Aggie Family is and will always be our No. 1 priority.”
