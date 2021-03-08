A chance encounter early Saturday morning ended with one man dead and one in jail.
Guntersville Police Chief Investigator John East said Joseph Duane Alita, 28, of Albertville, and Wesley Abernathy, 27, of Fort Payne, encountered each other at the Tip Top Bar & Grill, formerly known as the Stillwater Bar & Grill, on U.S. 431.
While details of what transpired between the men are still under investigation, East said the men had a history of ongoing issues between them.
“They apparently had not seen each other in person for some time,” East said. “Their first encounter was at the bar. There might have been some words and gestures exchanged, but security at the bar was on top of it and nothing occurred on the bar’s property or inside.”
At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area for a fight call. They discovered Alita suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Bubba Ritos restaurant across U.S. 431, just north of the bar.
“Our officers found a man there who had been shot multiple times,” East said. “He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
“One man was detained at that time and was charged with murder today.”
Abernathy remains lodged in the Marshall County Jail under a $50,000 cash bond set by Judge Mitch Floyd.
East said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene Saturday morning and the Marshall County Major Crimes Unit continues to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.
