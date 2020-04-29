JACKSONVILLE — A lot of things are very different for Jana McGinnis right now, but her pride in the women in the Jacksonville State softball program isn’t one of them.
For the first time in her long and storied career, JSU’s head softball coach and former basketball star is looking for things to do in her spring time after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended her 27th season at the helm of her championship winning program.
And although new time with her family at her home in Spring Garden is a nice change, she is constantly thinking about what she’s used to doing during the spring months.
“You know, I really miss it,” she said in a virtual interview in early April. “There’s been some nice quality time that we’ve gotten to spend as a family.
“I’ve been able to kind of relax here and do things that I’ve never done during softball season, but I really miss our team. I miss our players. I miss getting to go to practice, and I miss our athletics department staff. I miss the office and getting to visit and interact. And I miss my assistant coaches. We’ll talk about every other day on FaceTime or something like that, but it’s not the same.”
When you lead a program to 17 conference trophies, including 14 tournament or regular-season Ohio Valley Conference crowns over 16 seasons in the league, and coach 138 all-conference players that lead you to nine NCAA Regionals and the only Super Regional an OVC team has ever seen, you’d be expected to beam with pride about what your players have done on the field.
That’s not what you get from McGinnis. That pride shines when she talks about the women her former players are in their communities, what type of mothers they are to their children and the characteristics they’ve carried into making them strong people in their professions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new group of former Gamecocks into her daily prayers. Several former players are now in the medical field and serve on the front line in what has become a battle against an invisible opponent.
“We have several former players that are in the medical field now and are on the front lines, and I’m so proud of them,” McGinnis said.
“I checked in on them last week, and I’ve really had them on my mind through this whole situation. I can’t name them all, but we’ve got several players on the front lines right now.”
McGinnis thinks about her time with those players and hopes that what they went through in winning those battles between chalk lines has prepared them for the battles they are now facing on the front lines.
“I’ve sent several of them a text and told them, ‘You’re built for this,’” she said. “That’s one thing athletics prepares you for is the tough moments — on the field or in life. I even had players thank me for being tough at times and for making them push through.
“Those times in practice and on the field have hopefully helped prepare them for what they’re having to do now. They’re pushing through some tough times now, long hours and I’m sure a lot of frustration.”
One of those former players that thanked McGinnis was Emily McCord, who is a registered nurse in the emergency department at Washington Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Emily Woodruff during her time at JSU, the Albertville Aggie softball legend was a part of two OVC regular-season champions and three OVC Tournament champions during her four seasons from 2015-18. She was a three-time All-OVC outfielder and an Academic All-District selection during that run.
JSUGamecockSports.com reached out to McCord to see how her time in Red and White actually prepared her for the scrubs she goes to battle in today.
“As a nurse in the emergency department, I’ve been faced with working on the front lines of this pandemic that COVID-19 has created,” she said. “Although it’s really easy for fear and doubt to creep in through this time, my four years as a Gamecock taught me how to overcome fear and doubt.
“I’m so thankful for those four years I got to have playing under Coach McGinnis. Not only did she prepare us and lead us to three conference championships during my time as a Gamecock, she, most importantly, prepared us on how be a champion in life.
“She prepared us for what life would soon throw at us in the real world. She taught us how to be brave, resilient, strong, reliable, selfless and most importantly a light in the darkest times.”
As proud as McGinnis and her staff are of those former players, McCord beams with her own pride in the program she credits with getting her where she is today in the professional world.
“I cannot say enough just how much I appreciate Coach McGinnis and my other coaches at JSU,” McCord said. “They allowed me to do what some would consider highly impossible by pursuing my nursing degree while playing the game I loved so much.”
Softball is a team game, one that taught McCord how to be part of a team, something that hasn’t changed in her current role, even though she’s traded in her jersey for scrubs.
The confidence that led to memorable highlight-reel plays and walk-off hits is the same confidence that comes out when talking about the battle she faces now.
“I’m so thankful to be a nurse fighting this virus alongside my new teammates, which are my coworkers,” McCord said. “This fight isn’t about me, it’s about being the best I can be for those who need me most.
“My time as a Gamecock prepared me for this moment — to be the best teammate to those alongside me, to be a light in the darkness and to be brave. I love being a nurse. We will win this fight, together.”
McCord is the daughter of Paul and Kathy Woodruff. Kathy is chief nursing officer for Marshall Medical Center North. Paul coached his daughter at Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.