Omie June Humphries
Sardis City
Omie June Humphries, 82, of Sardis City, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Nichols will be officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. There will be no visitation.
Mrs. Humphries is survived by her daughters, Susie Wood (Oddis), Clarissa Andrade, and Shelia Payne (Steve); grandchildren, Brad Humphries, Tiffany Vidrine (Chad), Crystal Roesner, Brandon Humphries (Jessica), and Luke Mann; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Robison, and Ladera Campbell; brother, Riley Long; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Humphries; son, Timothy Humphries; siblings, George Long Jr., Ruby Yates, Glenn Long, Larry Long, Sharon Morton, and Mel Long; and her parents, George and Margaret Long.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Betty Jean Anderson Morgan
Boaz
Mrs. Betty Jean Anderson Morgan, age 84, of Boaz, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Morgan was born in Alabama City, Alabama on October 13, 1935, to Will & Mary Tomlin Anderson. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lelius Michael and Artie Morgan, of Southside; daughter and son-in-law, Lynne Morgan Janes & Randall Janes; grandchildren, Tiffany Hubbard English and Keith English, Adam and Raven Cryar, Suzanne Morgan, Amber Davis Briggs and Brian Briggs, Heather Turner and Jason Turner and Lexie Janes; great-grandchildren, Landon Willoughby and Sara Grace Wilks-Willoughby, Reed Willoughby and Taylior Freeman, Olivia Willoughby and Landon Martin, Tallyn Cryar, Ledger Cryar, Jordan Turner, Nate Turner, Danica Turner and Parker Briggs; great-great-grandson, Benton Marrell Willoughby. She was preceded in death by her parents: and husband: Lelius Marrell Morgan.
A special thank you to all the staff at Encompass, Taylor Freeman, Tammy Tucker and and Carol Townson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Encompass Cares Foundation which supports hospice and home health.
Antonio Luna-Castro
Horton
Antonio Luna-Castro, 75, of Horton, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
Services were at 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Holy Spirit and Fire Church. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Pastors Angelina Luna and Marco Luna officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Angelina Luna; children, Sacramento Luna, Juana Luna, Elias Luna, Marta Luna, Irma Luna, Rosa Luna and Marco Luna; 26 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Larry Joe Ramsey
Albertville
Larry Joe Ramsey, 73, of Albertville, died July 19, 2020.
No services were announced. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Ramsey; daughter, Hollye Ramsey; sons, Shawn Ramsey and Scott Ramsey; three grandchildren; and a sister, Pat Ramsey.
Martha Wingate
Boaz
Martha Wingate, 75, of Boaz, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
Her family has chosen cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Wingate; son, Stephen Wingate (Jennifer); daughter, Judith McCray (Buster); and grandson.
Manuel Chaw
Hallon
Horton
Manuel Chaw Hallon, 77, of Horton, died July 24, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
No services are planned. The family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Chaw; daughters, Aleasha Martin, Azucena Gutierrez and Jennifer Lynn Chaw; sons Juan Manuel Chaw, Christian Chaw and Dennis Chaw; seven grandchildren; and on sister, Azucena Sampson.
Paul G. Williamson Jr.
Horton
Paul G. Williamson Jr., 73, of Horton, died July 23, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned as the family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his spouse, Coy L. Williamson; daughters, Tammy Medley, Dawn Reece, Judith Kay Clough and Misty Wyatt; sons, Kevin Williamson, Paul Williamson, Jimmy Wyatt Jr., Dustin Wyatt and Jesse Wyatt; sisters, Paula Cunningham, Opal Childers, Lydia Williamson and Donna Kitchen; brother, Ethridge Williamson; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Roger D. Igou Sr.
Albertville
Roger D. Igou Sr., 65, of Albertville, died July 24, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bros. Kenneth Laseter and Kevin Stephens officiating. Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include two sons, Roger D. (Tracy) Igou Jr., and Tony (Karrie) Igou; brother, Ronnie (Tammy) Igou; and three grandchildren.
Rosy M. Reed
Boaz
Rosy M. Reed, 63, of Boaz, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Revs. Shannon Pullen, Andrew Roberson and Bret Reed will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Reed; children, Andrew (Famona) Roberson, Tonya (Danny) Vanderver, Bret (Laura) Reed, Brandon (Tammy) Reed and Shawna (Drew) Rhodes; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Veronda Vaughn; and brothers, Doug and Larry Densmore.
Ruby Angie Brown
Guntersville
Ruby Angie Brown, 68, of Barfield Health Care, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Bethsaida Cemetery. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 at the funeral home before the service on Wednesday.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Brown, David Brown, and Wayne Brown; four grandchildren; siblings: Donna Hill, Barbara Hill (James Walters), and Johnny Hill (Teresa).
In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Cancer Society or The Mental Health Association.
Terry Bert Sims
Boaz
Terry Bert Sims, 51, of Mt. Vernon Homes, Boaz, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Eulogy provided by Lavon Nailer and Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill #2 Cemetery in the Sims community. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 am. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Sims is survived by his son, Tyler Walker, of Holly Pond; brother, Tim Sims, of Boaz; stepmother, Liz McClendon Sims, of Albertville; selected family, the Hancock family; uncles, John Thompson, Jimmy Thompson and Tommy Thompson, all of Boaz, and Gary Sims of Albertville; and aunts, Dot Nailer and Martha Stephens, both of Albertville.
Flowers will be accepted or donations are suggested to the family.
Tommy Gibson
Boaz
Tommy Gibson, 62, of Boaz, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Visitation was Monday, July 27, 2020, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Services were at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Union Grove, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Erma Dean Clifton
Boaz
Erma Dean Clifton, 88, of Boaz, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Graveside services were at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Tony Holcomb officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her brother, Arvil Hamby (Pat); sister-in-law, Carolyn Hamby; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
