Behind balanced scoring and a strong fourth quarter, host Asbury held off visiting Crossville on Tuesday night, pulling out a 55-43 win.
The host Rams held a slim 36-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter, but the Rams put the game on ice with a 19-12 advantage in the final frame.
Zach Adams led the way for the Rams, racking up a game-high 18 points, going a nice 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 6 from behind the long line. Maurisio Zurita and Jay Jones each added 11 points in the win, with Zurita pulling in a game-high nine rebounds.
The 11 points from Jones helped him cross the 1,000 point mark for his career at Asbury.
Landin Cox paced Crossville in defeat, scoring 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, while Tyler Cox added 13.
