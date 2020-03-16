Sardis City will close all government buildings and recreation areas to the public starting Wednesday, March 18, until Monday, April 6, when schools are set to be reopened.
This will include town hall, the Sardis Senior & Community Center, the Sardis City Park, ball fields and tennis courts. The Sardis City Public Library is closed to the public effective immediately.
All city employees are still expected to show up to work. The public can contact city officials by calling 256-593-6492. Dial extension #3 for general information and extension #4 for court/driving school.
The decision was made during the a council meeting Monday night. Check back later at The Reporter for the full story.
