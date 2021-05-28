A pretty cool analogy hit me the other day as I was driving down the road…
I was cruising along, taking for granted the ease of my travel from one place to another. (Think about it—we have had vehicles to transport us our entire lives, and we do not even consider anymore how long and hard it would be to walk or ride an animal to each location.)
With that said, I challenge you to contemplate grace with me for a minute. We all too often only think of grace as the tow truck that gets us out of jams. It is so much more than that! It is the well-oiled, souped-up, amazing vehicle that enables and empowers us to reach our destination…and enjoy the journey.
Religion may put a map in your hands and expect you to trudge your way forward, but the Lord wants more for you than to just know the direction and try your best on foot to get there.
He wants you to hop in the car with Him and allow Him to carry you…with His grace!
And with THAT said, I challenge you to hop in the car with Him. I encourage you to remember what the Lord said to Paul:
"My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness." (2 Corinthians 12:9)
We trust our vehicles to get us where we are going. How much more should we trust Him?
We buckle our seat belts, grab the steering wheel, check our mirrors and drive. Does your heart do the same with Him?
Do you secure yourself in His love?
Take hold of His plan and direction?
Look into the mirror of His Word consistently?
He wants your journey to be joyful.
The road ahead is too much for religion to handle…but His grace will always be enough.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
