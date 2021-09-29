The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are proud to announce the Player of the Week for Week 6 is Eli Jacobs of Boaz.
Jacobs, a senior running back and defensive back for the Pirates, led a tough running attack last Friday against rival Albertville, finishing the game with 163 total yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping Boaz down the Aggies, 35-21, the Pirates’ first win in the series since 2012.
“He moved to running back towards the end of his freshman year and has been there ever since,” head coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “As a 10th and 11th grader he and Kaden Benefield were our two backs, and EJ played more defense and was a second running back. But he’s taken on a lot more of a leadership role as he’s gotten older and matured as a kid. He’s a hard worker, works hard in the weight room, and has worked very hard to get as good as he has.”
Jacobs finished the game with 22 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per carry in the win, something Sullivan credited to his running and team’s offensive line, with the Pirates as a team totaling 308 rushing yards in the win.
“He did a good job of finding the right place,” Sullivan said of Friday’s effort. “He ran extremely hard.”
Jacobs’ two touchdowns came in the first half, coming from a yard out in the first quarter, then bursting up the middle in the second quarter to help the Pirates build a 21-7 first-half lead. On the season, Jacobs lead the Pirates in rushing with 615 yards despite sitting out the first game of the season due to injury, and has totaled five touchdowns on the ground.
“He’s really been a good leader for us this year,” Sullivan concluded. “He practices hard and pushes others to practice hard. He got hurt in our jamboree game and missed Week 0, and I think that was really what made him realize how much he loved playing, and that helped him be more of a leader and deepened his love of the game.”
Jacobs and the Pirates make their long-await return to LF Corley Jr. Stadium on Friday night for a huge 5A Region 7 game against Fairview after playing their first five games of the season on the road, though two of those games were played at Jacksonville State and counted as Boaz home games as the team waited for the new turf at their home field to be installed.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andy Howard, Albertville – 19 of 32, 277 passing yards, one touchdown, 41.3 yards per punt
Logan Pate, Guntersville – 224 total yards of offense, four total touchdowns in 44-21 win over Madison County
