The Boaz City Council elected to appoint Brett Johnson to the Boaz City Schools Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night.
Johnson, 26, took the place of now former board president Jeff Roberts with a 5-0 vote from the council. Councilman Jeff Davis abstained from voting; he is a teacher at Boaz High School.
Roberts served on the board since 2015, and his term ended this spring. After hosting he and Johnson for interviews Thursday, May 21, the council opted not to reappoint Roberts. Rodney Frix, David Lackey and Lucas Ogelsby were also interviewed.
“I can only speak for myself, but it was a very difficult choice,” Mayor David Dyar said of the council’s decision. “We had a great group of candidates to choose from... I think Brett’s understanding of the school law and him being on the other side [representing teachers during his time with the AEA] may have pushed him over the top.”
Prior to the council meeting, Dyar said he and the councilmen each submitted the name of whom they wanted to nominate for the open board position to City Clerk Jill Bright. Once tallied, the candidate with the most nominations was placed on the agenda for vote of approval.
Johnson, a native of Hokes Bluff, is the vice president of community engagement at the Liberty Learning Foundation. Prior to joining the foundation, he was the Alabama Education Association’s public relations director and UniServ director for Marshall County.
As a resident of Boaz, he currently serves as a commissioner for the Boaz Housing Authority, ambassador of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce and area director for Neighborhood Bridges Boaz. Johnson said he was thrilled for the opportunity to now have a seat on the school board.
“I am excited to bring my voice to the Boaz City Schools Board of Education, and I am looking forward to working toward student, system and communitywide success amid these unusual times,” Johnson said. “My voice will be one of five, but I hope we will work together as a team with [Superintendent] Dr. [Todd] Haynie to lead our schools and our students toward a better future.
“I know Mr. Roberts has left a lasting impact on Boaz through his service on the school board,” he continued. “My interest wasn’t about replacing him, but I wanted to offer my service, and the timing was right for me to apply this year. I am thankful for Mr. Roberts’ leadership and hope I can build upon his contributions to our school system.”
Since Roberts was not reappointed, current board vice president Randall Morton will assume the role of president. A new vice president is expected to be elected at the next board meeting, tentatively scheduled for June 18.
