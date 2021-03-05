Betty Gaskin
Albertville
Mrs. Betty Gaskin, 81, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at her residence.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy Manning and D.J. Ward; her faithful companion, Bear; special nieces, Paula Blazer and Kathy James; and brothers, Robert (Linda) Gaskin, and Tony (Deborah) Gaskin
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Orange and Geneva Gaskin; and a son, Jackie Manning.
Donna Lynn Camp
Albertville
Donna Lynn Camp, 68, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Terry N. Camp; daughters, Sonya (Shane) Minor, Deanna (Mike) Potridge, and Teri Angel (Joe Van Kilpatrick); grandchildren. 1st Lt. Ryan (ArLann)Erskine, of Oklahoma City, Ok., Airman 1st Class John (Maddie) Erskine, of Colorado Sprins, Colo., Caitlen Potridge, of Tennessee, and Alyssa Angel and Tyler Angel, both of Albertville.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jessie V. Galloway; mother, Betty Galloway Long; and a brother, Dennis Galloway.
Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby
Albertville
Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby, 50, of Albertville, died March 1, 2021, at his home.
Services were Thursday, March 4, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Albertville with Bros. Mark Adams and Mike Ratliff officiating, and Lee Fleming, Jonathan Renfroe and Kevin George speaking.
Survivors include his wife, Kristy Kirby; daughter, Macy Kirby; son, Kristopher Kirby; and his parents, Tommy and Linda Kirby.
Lillian Sims Lovelady
Pleasant Grove
community
Lillian Sims Lovelady, 92, of the Pleasant Grove community, died March 2, 2021.
Graveside services were March 4, 2021, at Pleasant Hill No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Brian Gibson officiating.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Lovelady; son, Randy Lovelady (Barbara); two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jeffery “Rocky” Rhoades
Albertville
Jeffery “Rocky” Rhoades, 62, of Albertville, died Feb. 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rotary Club at Civitan Park in Gun-tersville.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Rhoades; children, Rocky Rhoades, Wesley Rhoades, Fallon Davis, Kairee Garvish and Maddie Grace Rhoades; daughters-in-law, Erin Rhoades and Genese Rhoades; son-in-law, Chris Garvish; and nine grandchildren.
Joel Richards Sr.
Whitesboro
Joel Richards Sr., 74 of Whitesboro, passed away Feb. 22, 2021 at OSF Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.
His graveside service will be at 2 p. m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Whitesboro Cemetery at 2270 Whitesboro Road, Boaz. Bro. David Kirby will be speaking. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his children Shane Baugh (Destin), Jody Richards and Joel Richards Jr. (Jessica); brothers and sisters, Ike, Allen and Charles Richards, all of Boaz, Col. AL Abie Richards, of Chester, Va., Imadell Ielacqua and Bonnie Richards, both of Albertville; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Diane Richards; his mom, Ida; father, Burdo Richards; and brothers, James, Pat and Elmer Richards.
Eldora Young
Boaz
Eldora Young, 97, of Boaz, died March 4, 2021, at her home.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Kenneth Lindsey
Boaz
Kenneth Lindsey, 78, of Boaz, died March 3, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
