OXFORD -- For the second straight game, an early lead was not enough, as Hayden rallied past Sardis in loser-out play at the 5A State Softball tournament in Oxford, eliminating the Lions and bringing an end to their season.
Much like the opening game against Satsuma, the Lions found their hitting stroke early, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Jalyn Hannah came up clutch with a two-out single to right field, bringing home Jayda Lacks and Kytha Edwards.
After a Hayden solo home run in the top of the third that cut the Sardis lead in half, the Lions answered with three-straight hits to open the frame. After back-to-back singles from Adelyn Ellis and Harlee Vincent, Jaylyn Minshew connected for a double to center, stretching the lead to 4-1.
But Hayden found an answer two innings later in the top of the fifth, getting a lead-off triple that came around to score on a ground-out, then taking advantage of a walk, an error, and run-scoring single to cut the lead to 4-3.
In the sixth, the Wildcats turned up the aggression on the basepaths to take the lead for good. After a lead-off double and a steal of third on a ball in the dirt, the Wlidcats got tricky. A batter was hit by a pitch, then kept running to second, causing a pickle that allowed the trying run to score, while the runner in the pickle was eventually awarded second on a defensive interference call.
Another stolen base put the go-ahead run at third, and then the Wildcats put the runners in motion on a short pop-out to second, scoring the go-ahead run and eventually adding another courtesy of two error and a double to stretch the lead to 6-4 after six.
With Sardis clinging to life entering the seventh, the Wildcats put any doubts about the outcome to rest with six runs in the inning when the first seven batters reached for the final margin.
Sardis ends its season with a record of 22-19, capturing the area playoff title, and finishing second at last week's Regional tournament. The Lions will graduate three players off this season's team.
Sardis
Game 1: Satsuma 4, Sardis 2
For the first four and a half innings on Tuesday morning, the Sardis Lions had things under control against state-ranked Satsuma in the opening round of the 5A State Softball Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
But the Gators put together a pair of rallies in the late innings, spoiling the Lions early lead, handing Sardis a 4-2 loss and dropping the Lions into loser-out play this afternoon.
The Lions wasted little time getting on the board, with Jayda Lacks taking advantage of a two-on situation in the opening inning, lacing a ball up the gap and to the fence for a two-run double ad the early 2-0 lead.
That early lead stood for the next four innings, as pitcher Kayden Tarvin and the Lions defense kept the Gators at bay. Tarvin held the high-powered Gator to just three hits through the first four innings, and got help in the bottom of the third when left fielder Kytha Edwards made a diving snag with one out that saved at least two bases.
Tarvin tossed all six innings for the Lions, scattering six hits, and conceding just three earned runs. At the plate, Adelyn Ellis and Harlee Vincent each added two hits and a run scored.
The Lions though, were unable to build on their lead from the first, putting at least one runner on in each inning the rest of the way, but could never find the big hit to pad the lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Satsuma finally broke through. After a pair of walks on what was a tight strike zone all game, the Gators had runners on second and third with one out following a wild pitch, then an infield single brought home the first run to make it 2-1, and was followed by the runner on second second who came home to score on the long throw across the infield.
With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Satsuma again came up with the big hit, delivering a single to left to take a 3-2 lead and replacing the runner on second with the throw home. In the next at-bat, a ball back to the pitcher was thrown over the first baseman's head, allowing another run to score, making it 4-2.
Sardis attempted to rally in the seventh with a two-out walk, but with the tying run at the plate could get no closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.