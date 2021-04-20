The City of Albertville is now taking applications for the Albertville City Schools Board of Education.
During a council meeting Monday night, the council announced that the seat currently occupied by Board President Bobby Stewart is coming to the end of its term. Council President Nathan Broadhurst said Stewart intends to seek reappointment to the board.
Anyone interested in serving on the school board will need to submit their application and resume to the Albertville City Hall by April 28, Broadhurst said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an alcohol license for Legends Bar & Grill located at 5850 U.S. Highway 431 following a public hearing.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1746 to rezone property located at 307 Ruby Avenue from M-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (medium-density residential) and set a public hearing for May 3 to discuss the issue with Francisco P. Manuel, who requested the rezoning.
• Approved expenditures for March 2021 totaling $1,065,474.97
• Adopted a resolution to accept an Airport Coronavirus Response Grant totaling $23,000 for the Albertville Regional Airport, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.