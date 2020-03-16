George Gene Barksdale, Sr.
Madison
Mr. Barksdale died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Huntsville hospital. He served as a Deacon at First Baptist Enterprise and at Providence Baptist Church in McLean, Virginia. He moved to Madison in 2015 and has been an active member at First Baptist Church Madison. He served as President of Kiwanis International Club in Enterprise and in 1996 was Enterprise Man of the Year. He also served on the Coffee County School Board.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Barksdale, in 2001. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Buster and Babs Barksdale of Madison; two daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and Charlie Seastrunk of Columbia, S.C. and Jamie and Sean Franklin of Alpharetta, GA.; seven grandchildren, Trey Barksdale (Darlene), Stephen Barksdale (Soraya), Andrew Barksdale (Daniella), Stephanie Hill (Martin), Caitlin Nates (Jeremy), Jackson and Emilia Franklin and 10 great grandchildren; three sisters, Margie Henderson (Carl), Rachael Reimer (Gerry), and Janice Cochran (Gary); two brothers Perry Barksdale (Marcell) and Willie Barksdale (JoAnn).
Funeral services for Gene Barksdale, 88, of Madison will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at First Baptist Church Madison. The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service with burial following at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Boaz at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Dr. NW Hunstville AL 35816. Downtownrescuemission.org.
Billy Bolton
Crossville
Billy Bolton, 80, of Crossville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 15, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Lynn Darnell and Rev. Junior Croft officiated. Burial followed in Skirum Cemetery with Geraldine Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his son, Tim Bolton; brothers, C.B. Bolton, Hollis Bolton, Jerry Bolton; and sisters, Frances Hicks, Wanda Heard.
Billy Powers
Albertville
Billy Powers, 85, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Tuesday, March 17, at noon at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial following in Marshal Memorial Gardens. Bro. Brent Roe and Bro. Ron Hays will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Powers; daughter, Marla Hunt (Danny); sons, Mike Powers (Cheri), John Powers (Tamara); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Marvin Louis Vaughn
Boaz
Marvin Louis Vaughn, 80, of Boaz, passed Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
His funeral service was held Saturday, March 14, at Boaz Carr Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Egypt Community. Rev. Chris Claborn officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Vaughn; daughter, Nichole Burttram (Al); two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ozella Langley, Doris Griffin Lorene Standfield.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directed.
Mike Winkles
Fyffe
Mike Winkles, 65, Fyffe, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
His funeral service was held Sunday, March 15, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial in Beulah Cemetery at Fyffe. Rev. Jerry Patton and Rev. Farrell Blanks officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Winkles; step-son, Jamie Brown (Kristie); two grandchildren; parents, Jo and Robert Dunlap; sister, Penny Davis.
Crossville Memorial Chapel directed.
Howard Hampton
Albertville
Howard Hampton, 76, of Albertville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 16, at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Burial followed in Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Charles Dixon and Bro. Jerry Brake officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hampton; son, Steven Hampton (Heather); two grandchildren; and sisters, Nan Buchanan, Nell Dixon (Charles).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
JoAnn Strange
Peachtree City, Georgia
JoAnn Strange, 81, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Peachtree City.
Services were held on Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Dr. Jonathan Watts, Dr. Mark Freshwater and Bro. Rudy Wooten officiating. Interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Strange was born in Tuskegee on Sept. 11, 1938, to Raymond and Annie Mae Mason Lewis. She was a retired educator, having taught at Snead College for 25+ years.
Mrs. Strange is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Shannon Claburn, Teresa and Mark Bowman all of Georgia; grandchildren, Tyler Claburn, Chris Claburn, Matt Lattanzi (Shelby) Ashlynn Bowman, Grayson Bowman, Cheslee Bowman; sister, Linda Lewis of Hoover. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Annie Lewis and husband, Don Strange.
Pallbearers were Rudy Wooten, Billy Stricklend, Bernie Claburn, Briggs Patterson, Stanley Patterson and Brady Thrower.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
———
