Marshall County officially topped 100 reported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 13. According to Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, Marshall County is now considered the “hotspot” for the novel coronavirus in North Alabama.
Madison County was once considered to be the prominent location in the area for COVID-19 cases, but with hospitalizations due to the virus declining, attention is now on Marshall County. In a public coronavirus update with Madison County officials last week, Spillers said Huntsville Hospital was down to treating four patients with COVID-19 from its peak at 13.
As of Monday, at 11:30 p.m. Marshall County had 100 confirmed cases out of 506 total tests and one confirmed death out of two reported. The confirmed cases rate per 100,000 was 107.5, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
(1) comment
So what are the hotspots within this hotspot? I have seen two local companies each report two cases. Where are the other 96? Without naming names and breaching privacy, would someone please break that story?
