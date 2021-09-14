Melvin Lee Roy Johnson
Boaz
On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, Melvin Lee Roy Johnson passed away at the age of 81 following a long battle with cancer.
A family memorial service will be held at Prattville Memorial Funeral Chapel with internment and graveside service for family and friends to take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz on Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Roger Willmore officiating.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Patsy Ann Johnson, who passed away February 29, 2004.
He is survived by wife of 14 years, Joyce Thomas Johnson, and her children, Justin White and Jennifer Marcus.
His surviving children include Mel R. Johnson and wife Gwen, Patrick Johnson and wife Cynthia, Melissa Johnson, Melanie Roblee and husband Ken, as well as four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
As a longtime resident of Boaz, and veteran of the US Marine Corps, he was founder and president of JMT Manufacturing prior to his retirement in 2002.
Included among his passions in life were his love for flight as a licensed pilot and motorcycles. As an accomplished Engineer and Tool and Die Maker, he enjoyed all things mechanical along with the restoration of motorcycles, cars, and old motors.
Listed among his priorities in life, none were as important as his deeply held Christian values. Throughout his adult life, his personal commitment to Christ and God’s word shaped his devotion to family and relationships with friends both personal and professional.
Alma Hamlin
Guntersville
Alma Hamlin, 88, of Guntersville, passed away on August 26, 2021, in Orange Beach.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Funeral Mass was celebrated Monday August 30, 2021, at St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville. The Rev. Thomas Woods officiated.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hamlin; her parents, Edward and Catherine Groneck; and sister, Mary Helen Burdett.
Alma was born in Kentucky in 1932, she was the oldest of seven children born to Edward and Catherine Groneck. She grew up in Newport, Ky., where she attended Corpus Christi Catholic School through the 8th grade, then she graduated from Academy of Notre Dame of Providence in Newport, Ky.
She was a great athlete, and she was playing in a softball league when she met her future husband, Herbert. She was an avid sportsperson who played basketball, softball and she was a fantastic bowler. She won Alabama Senior Bowler twice. She raised her children to love sports and they all played multiple sports.
Alma is survived by her children, Susan Clark and her husband Richard, Nancy Selvage and “Saint” Craig, Jim Hamlin and his wife Jodi, Donald Hamlin and his wife Denise, Toni Fillmore and her husband Daryl, Laura Clark and her husband Jeff, Roger Hamlin and his wife Elizabeth, Russell Hamlin and his wife Cherie, and Christopher Hamlin; her many grandchildren and many great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Frank Groneck, James Groneck, Ellen Gabriel, Edward Groneck and Steve Groneck.
The family received friends on Monday until the start of the service at St William Catholic Church.
Rev. David Tarvin
Boaz
Rev. David Tarvin, 72, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
He was the Pastor of SonRise Bible Church, a Vietnam Veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from 30 years at the U. S. Postal Service.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Aurora Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated. Pallbearers will be Mike Umphrey, Matt Greer, Craig Brannon, Derick Harris, Brian Tarvin and Debo Tarvin.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kendra Greer Tarvin; sons, Steve (Brandy) Tarvin and Chris (Melissa) Tarvin; grandchildren, Caleb, Hunter, Derek and Anna Claire Tarvin; chosen grandson, Trey Knott; special little friend, Eli Thorne; sisters, Martha (Frank) Umphrey, Elizabeth (Gerald) Fielder, Jane (Tommy) Moore and Kathy (Ray) Roberson; mother-in-law, Doris Greer; sisters-in-law, Jo Tarvin, Sharron Tarvin and Karleene Greer; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Sherry) Greer and Kyle (Myra) Greer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Pauline Tarvin; sister, Mary Jean Tarvin Brannon; brothers, James Lowell Tarvin, Bud Tarvin, Gerald Tarvin and Wayne Tarvin; and father-in-law, Bedford Greer.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Joseph “Joe” Samuel Harris Sr.
Rev. Joseph “Joe” Samuel Harris Sr., 69, died Sept. 11, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Howelton Cemetery. The Revs. Butch Suddath and Doyce Puttman will officiate. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Suddath Harris; children, Joey and Jennifer Harris, and Nanna and James Posey; grandchildren, Ashleigh Posey, Becca Harris, Aydan Harris, Daniel Posey, Drake Harris, and Kane Harris; mother-in-law, Lela Suddath; brothers and sisters-in-law, Butch (Mary) Suddath, Billy (Janell) Hawkins, Jimmy (Gloria) Suddath, Bonnie (Billy) Tidwell, Kevin (Beth) Suddath, Cindy (Max) Campbell, James (Shelia) Suddath, Mark (Cindy) Suddath, and Nancy (Michael) Smith.
Ivan Alexander Aguilar Jr.
Horton
Ivan Alexander Aguilar, Jr., of Horton, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his mother, Lexie Ramirez; father, Ivan Aguilar; grandparents, Nelly Aguilar, Concepcion Ramirez and Angel Nieto; great-grandparents, Sara Morales and Maria Trerino; step-father, Marcelino Cortez; great-papa, Agustin Morales; aunts and uncles, Fabiola Morales, Juilio Chavez, and Nalleli Morales, Tonya Corona, Travis Ramirez, Oliver Ramirez, Miguel Morales, Elizabeth Cortez, Gisselle Mares, Nallely Aguilar, Kassandra Linarez, Elvira Aguilar and Mateo Reynao and Gaspar Juan; and friend, Liborio Sariano.
Kay Breedlove
Boaz
Kay Breedlove, 56, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Opp.
Memorial service was Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Warren officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Omry “Tommy” Breedlove, of Boaz; sons, Corey Andrey Breedlove (Tara) and Garrett Breedlove, all of Boaz; daughter, Brooke Breedlove Lambert (Jeremy), of Albertville; two grandchildren; and brother, John Carmol Ray, of Alabama.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Christina Jenkins
Albertville
Christina Jenkins, 34, of Albertville, died Sept. 7, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service was Sept. 11, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her parents, Charles and Donna Jenkins; a daughter, Tessalyn Jenkins; brothers, Paul Jenkins and Joseph Jenkins; chosen brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Nikki Maiden; chosen brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Linda Motley; and special family, Tammy Parrish and Chris Parrish.
Edward Cowan
Albertville
Edward Cowan, 72, of Albertville, died Sept. 9, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services were Sept. 13, 2021, at Brashers Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Harry Whitt officiating.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristy Wilkerson; son, Douglas Edward Cowan; brother, Jerry Cowan (Fayestau); three grandsons; five granddaughters; one great-grandson.
Frank Jenkins
Albertville
Frank Jenkins, 71, of Albertville, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brian Gibson and Marvin Bearden officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill No.2 Cemetery in the Sims community.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Jenkins; son, Frank T. Jenkins; daughter, Trina Glasgow (Don); sisters, Mary Ann Gryder (David), Barbara Faulkner (Ken), Brenda Allen, Elizabeth Coe (Boyd), Jenny Smith and Justeen Nantz; brothers, Charles Jenkins (Mildred), Vic Jenkins (Cathy), Herrell Jenkins and Kenny Ray Smith (Diane); and five grandchildren.
Ida Faye Goble
Horton
Ida Faye Goble, 76, of Horton, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her residence.
Services were Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at New Hope Primitive Cemetery. Rev. David Batey officiated.
Survivors include her children, Samuel Smith (Liz), Ida Jo Bennet (Wendell), James Lynn Goble (Wanda Goble), and Jerry Glenn Goble (Tina); chosen son, Billy Arrington; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
James Tarvin Killings
Horton
James Tarvin Killings, 19, of Horton, died Sept. 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Nick Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in the Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Tammy Langston; father, James Patrick Killings; sister, Samantha (Scott) Nelson; brother, Matthew James Killings; two nieces; one nephew; grandparents, Sandra (Nana) Morrow, Bobby Morrow, Terry Tarvin, Robin Joy Tarvin; aunts and uncles, Patrick Tarvin, Rodney Tarvin, Rachel Vaughn, Erica Kelly; and special friends, Devan Coppett and Eli Coppett.
Janice Jett
Attalla
Janice Jett, 70, of Attalla, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
No formal services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Justin Jett and Jacob Jett; sisters, Liza Bishop, Lisa Helms, Lori Helms and Dianne Whisenant; brothers, Blake Helms Jr. and Byron Helms (Lisa); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jeffery “Jay” Motley
Jacksonville
Jeffery “Jay” Motley, 32, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 9, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be Sept. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Mann officiating.
Survivors include his fiancé, Jessica Wendling; parents, Kim Motley, and Jeffery and Stephanie Motley; sisters, Hannah Walker (Jon) and Jordan Motley; and a brother, Jackson Motley.
Jordan Taylor Krach
Boaz
Jordan Taylor Krach, 26, of Boaz, passed away recently at his home.
The family has chosen cremation; a memorial service will be held at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Kim Krach; sister, Kelli Watterson (Kevin), Texas; one nephew; grandparents, T. J. and Sandra Watson, and Sharon Krach, all of New Mexico; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matthew Brian Smalley
Crossville
Matthew Brian Smalley, 40, of Crossville, died Sept. 11, 2021.
Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Rehobeth Cemetery.
Phillip J. Kinney
Boaz
Phillip J. Kinney, 55, of Lawson Gap Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Crestwood Hospital.
Services were held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the McRae Chapel with Jeri Manasco officiating. Interment was in the High Point Cemetery.
Mr. Kinney is survived by his wife, Becky Kinney, of Boaz; son, Kyle Kinney, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Casie and David Goble, of Albertville; two grandchildren; mother, Joan Kinney, of Guntersville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Deb Kinney, of Horton, and Jeff and Flo Kinney, of Guntersville; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and David Sims, of Albertville; special friends, Chris and Bridgette Gunter and Kevin and Tylene Gunter; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Randall J. Walden
Boaz
Randall J. Walden, of Boaz, died Aug. 24, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service was Sept. 14, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
