Fire destroyed a longtime business in the Painter community Wednesday.
Albertville Fire Chief Jason Beam said Albertville Fire Department sent a tanker truck and four firefighters to assist Beulah, Asbury and Alder Springs volunteer fire departments with the fire at the Pittman Tradepost on Alabama 75.
Ric Jones, who lives in the Painter community, was working in Concord Cemetery adjacent to Pittman Tradepost Wednesday morning when he saw smoke and called 911.
Jaci Pittman lived in the former Pittman Tradepost, which has been in her family since 1979. The building included a convenience store and residence.
“We ran the store for 20 years,” she said. “In 1999, we closed for my parents to retire, and then they both passed away.”
Pittman was home Wednesday morning when the fire started.
“I kept hearing some popping,” she said. “I was in my middle bedroom with the door closed. I think it started from the front, and I barely got out of there.
“I was packing stuff to move somewhere else, because I got broke into.”
Beam said Pittman was able to get out of the residence unharmed.
“The resident heard a popping sound and came out of a room to find fire and heavy smoke,” Beam said. “She escaped and had no injuries. She refused medical care.”
Beam said an investigation into the fire is ongoing, but at this time the cause of the fire has been ruled as undetermined.
