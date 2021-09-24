Behind a bruising offensive line and rushing attack, the Boaz Pirates put an end to their eight-game skid in the Backyard Brawl, taking down Albertville on the road Friday, 35-21.
As a team, the Pirates totaled 308 yards on the ground, averaging over six yards per carry, and found the end zone four times with rushing scores to pick up their first win in the rivalry since 2012.
“It was a good one,” an emotional Boaz coach Jeremy Sullivan said after the win, his first in the series. “It’s been a while since we beat them, they’re a big 7A school, we just hoped we could come up here and compete. Our kids fought their butts off, that’s all you can ever ask of them.”
Eli Jacobs led the ground attack for Boaz with a game-high 164 yards and two scores on 22 carries, while quarterback Carter Lambert added 85 yards, and Quez Kelly chipping in with 62 yards and a pair of scores. Defensitely, the Pirates shut the Albertville rushing attack down, holding them to 62 yards on 32 attempts.
“We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage or people are going to run the ball on us, and if we can’t run the ball, it makes it tough to get first downs and score,” Albertville coach Chip English said. “We’ve got to find a way, we’ve got to find people, and we’ve to reset a little bit and find a way to be sound in what we do, because tonight I don’t know if we were sound, and that’s a frustrating feeling when you’re going out there and getting pushed.”
Albertville appeared to open the game with a big play, going for over 10 yards and a first down, but the play was called back, eventually leading to a three and out.
On the Pirates’ opening series, it was the passing offense though that set the table for the first score as quarterback Carter Lambert hit Jaquan Kelly for 35 yards down to the Albertville one, where Eli Jacobs scored on the next play to cap the eight-play, 63-yard drive.
Albertville had an answer with a long drive of its own on the following series thanks to pair of clutch conversions. Givenchy Dorival hauled in an Andy Howard pass on 3rd and 15 that gained 19, then at the Boaz 16 facing fourth and six, Howard rushed for nine yards before eventually sneaking in from a yard out to knot the game, 7-7 after a 13-play drive.
Dorival had a big game for the Aggies, hauling in 10 passes for 107 yards.
From there the Boaz ground game went into high gear, with the Pirates piecing together a nine-play drive that was eventually capped off by Jacobs going up the middle for eight yards and his second score for a 14-7 lead, with the Pirates never trailing again.
The Pirates defense forced a stop on the ensuing Albertville possession, with another big Pirate passing play following to make it a two-score game. After eight rushing plays put the ball at the Aggie 31, Jaquan Kelly got behind the Albertville secondary and was found by Lambert for the score to stretch the lead to 21-7 with under five minutes left in the half.
Lamber was 3 of 7 in the game for 78 yards and the score in addition to his 85 rushing yards.
The Aggies appeared to have another answer on their next series, but a penalty on a wide receiver screen pass negated what could have been a 57-yard touchdown pass, eventually leading to a punt and a 21-7 halftime lead for Boaz.
Out of the halftime break, the Aggie defense tightened, forcing their first punt of the night from Boaz, but on Albertville’s second offensive snap of the second half, a mishandled exchange in the backfield resulted in Boaz recovering at the Albertville 31. Five plays later, the Pirates were into the end zone when Quez Kelly plunged in from two yards out to stretch the lead to 28-7 halfway through the third.
Looking to get back into the game, Albertville pieced together a long drive that reached the Boaz 16, when a snap got past Howard and back to the 31, eventually leading to a fourth and 23 that was intercepted by Korbyn Pitts to thwart the threat.
“You can’t go down and have a big play and then a really bad play, and that’s what was happening tonight,” English said of the offensive miscues. “We’d start out on second and 20, and you’re digging yourself out of a hole, and that’s tough as an offense to try to do. We’ve got to find a way to be more consistent, I don’t know if that’s reps, I don’t know if that’s finding new people, but we’re going to exhaust all options in order to get our team prepared and be ready to not make as many mistakes.”
But Albertville did not go quietly, forcing another punt, then putting together another lengthy drive, this time 12 plays, that was capped off by Isaac Henderson’s two-yard score to make it a 28-14 Boaz lead.
The Pirates ground game again had an answer, with Jacobs going for a 45-yard gain on the second play of the drive, followed by Quez Kelly going around the left side from 19 yards out to stretch the lead back to 35-14 with less than eight minutes to go.
“We were able to control the line of scrimmage,” Sullivan said of the running game. “Schematically we did some things that hurt them, we got them out of position with some stuff we had been saving for them and were able to beat them up front.”
The Aggies turned to the air on their next chance with the ball, needing just one play to trim the lead back down to 14, as Howard hit Elijah Moss behind the defense for an 86-yard strike to make it 35-21.
Howard had another big game through the air, going 19 of 32 for 277 yards and the score, while Kaleb Gant led the Aggies in rushing with 42 yards on nine attempts.
Despite another stop from Albertville on the ensuing Boaz possession, there would be no repeat of last season’s miracle comeback, as the Aggies turned the ball over on downs on their next series at the Boaz 32, before the Pirates bled the clock down inside of a minute, then ending the game with a sack on Albertville’s last chance with the ball.
“I’ll tell you this, we’re going to enjoy this one for the next 24 hours,” Sullivan concluded.
With the win, Boaz stretches its winning streak to four games, and now turns its attention to Fairview, who comes to town next Friday for a huge 5A Region 7 tilt where the winner will take the inside track for a home playoff game and possibly the Regional crown.
Albertville will face a short week before the next game, returning to 7A Region 4 play on Thursday when they are scheduled to host Huntsville High.
