Dear Editor,
Regardless of who you like or don’t like, one of three people will be the next Senator for Alabama: Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville, or Doug Jones.
We have problems in Alabama, just like every other state. A lot of our problems are because Alabama is a great place to live!
Industry and people move here for the great Alabama people. Who we are, what we stand for and what we believe.
Sadly, not everyone appreciates what makes Alabama great. It’s not unique to Alabama. Many people move into the south and then “demand” political and social change to reflect where they came from.
We must decide who will best represent Alabama, its people and its values.
Two of them are from Alabama. Sessions and Jones were both born and raised here. Tuberville moved here the last day possible in order to run.
Politicians make lots of promises to get elected. Sessions and Jones have a Senate voting record that can be used to see whose actions speak louder than mere words. Tuberville doesn’t have a political voting record to analyze, so we get to merely “hope” that he’ll represent us well.
Only one of them has a demonstrated conservative voting record. Sessions consistently worked for and got laws passed to stop illegal immigration. He is a strong advocate for gun rights and the rights of the unborn.
Only one of the three candidates is both from Alabama, and also represents our values.
I have decided to vote for Jeff Sessions.
Doc Scheffler
Arab
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.