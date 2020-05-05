Though many businesses remain closed, Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order signaled the start of returning to normalcy, which means campaigns for general election candidates and now local municipal candidates will begin soon.
Despite the primary election run-off being pushed back from March 31 to July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as you’ve seen in today’s paper, Alabama’s municipal elections are still on track to be held Aug. 25.
Candidates can begin qualifying for a municipal office July 7, after mayors publish an official election notice. July 21 is the deadline to qualify.
For voters, the last day to establish residency and be allowed to vote in the municipal election is July 26. For more information about the election, log onto alalm.org.
While the qualifying process has not started, we encourage prospective candidates to submit their official campaign announcements to be published in The Reporter by July 21.
Candidates are limited to one article to publish prior to the deadline. Anything else to be published must be in the form of paid advertisement.
Announcements should be sent by email to news@sandmountainreporter.com or directly to managing editor Taylor Beck at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
As we’ve said before, The Reporter appreciates each candidate for doing what many others choose not to do — aiming to make a difference and positively impact his or her home by running for office.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
