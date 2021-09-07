The press is down at The Reporter’s sister paper in Scottsboro, the Jackson County Sentinel.
“We will be a day late. Printing tomorrow,” Sentinel Publisher DeWayne Patterson said late Tuesday afternoon.
The problem with the press means the Wednesday, Sept. 8 edition of The Reporter will be delivered a day late to subscribers and newsstands.
The Reporter’s September 8 e-Edition will be live at midnight.
People can call 256-840-3000 on Wednesday morning if they need help accessing the e-Edition. All print subscribers have a log-in that enables them to read the e-Edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.