The gymnasium at the new Sand Mountain Park in Albertville was full of the town’s most prominent business leaders and community members Thursday evening during the Albertville Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.
Originally scheduled for March, the banquet had to be moved due to COVID-19.
Following a tasty meal prepared by Local Joe’s, the chamber recognized individual chamber members for their service to the community.
The night’s award winners were:
2019 Ambassador of the Year - Carol Beck
2019 Emerging Business - B&A Family Care; Dr. Charisse Jordan
2019 Small Business of the Year 1-10 Employees - Secure Shred
2019 Small Business of the Year 11-50 Employees - Maynor Contracting
2019 Small Business of the Year 51-100 Employees - First Southern State Bank
2019 Industry of the Year - Municipal Utilities Board (MUB)
2019 Educator of the Year - Spring Charles
2019 Citizen of the Year - Lee Uithoven
