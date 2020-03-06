The Snead State baseball team is off to a 10-2 start on the 2020 season.
Head coach Casey Underwood’s ballclub rides a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s conference-opening doubleheader against Marion Military Institute. Game times are noon and 3 p.m. at Plunkett Field in Boaz.
Parsons 12, L.B. Wallace 2: The Parsons started their winning streak with a Feb. 23 triumph at LBW in Andalusia.
Snead State exploded for nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to break open a 2-2 game.
Nate Sanderson belted a grand slam for the Parsons, and John Heacock, Clay Stearns and Evan Veal each doubled.
Stearns batted 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Tyler Davis closed 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
Cooper Self went 1-for-2 with three runs, and Veal finished 1-for-3 with two runs. Julian Sauger was 1-for-4, and Austin Young and Heacock both contributed one run and one RBI. Noah Hathorn scored a run.
Veal was the winning pitcher. He gave up three hits, one earned run and no walks in three innings. He struck out two.
Cooper Wood struck out one and walked one in two innings of relief.
Parsons 6, East Mississippi 5: The Parsons won the first game of a Feb. 29 doubleheader at Plunkett Field.
Heacock batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Snead State at the plate.
Stearns doubled and scored three runs, and Self collected a double, one run and one RBI. Ryan Godfrey and Veal each singled and scored.
Davis drove in two runs while Young picked up one RBI.
Caleb Shiflett started and threw four scoreless innings to post the win for Snead State. He surrendered one hit and struck out four.
Davis Burgin closed for the Parsons, throwing the final 1 2/3 innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Parsons 2, East Mississippi 0: Snead State completed the doubleheader sweep Feb. 29 thanks to the strong pitching performances of Evan Rightnowar and Griffin Johnson, who combined for the shutout.
Rightnowar started and got the victory. He tossed four innings, giving up three hits with two strikeouts.
Johnson threw three hitless innings of relief while striking out two.
Sauger propelled the Parsons’ offense by going 3-for-3 with a double. Godfrey went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Self was 1-for-3 with a run. Sanderson collected an RBI.
Parsons 13, East Mississippi 1: On March 1, the Parsons traveled to Scooba, Mississippi, for a twinbill. An eight-run outburst in the fourth inning sent them to a five-inning triumph in the opener.
Self powered the Parsons’ 13-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with two homers, one double, four runs and three RBIs.
Godfrey closed 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs, and Young went 2-for-2 with a double and one run. Davis contributed a double, one run and two RBIs.
Heacock finished 1-for-2 with three runs and one RBI. Veal and Sanderson each singled, scored and drove in a run, and Sauger singled and scored. Ryan Blake added a single.
Brooks Tolbert threw a complete game for the Parsons. He scattered six hits, walked two and struck out two.
Parsons 5, East Mississippi 3: Snead State scored two runs in the top of the seventh, erasing a 3-3 tie, to complete the doubleheader sweep March 1.
Sauger’s 3-for-4 performance topped the Parsons’ eight-hit attack. He scored one run and drove in one.
Young batted 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs. Davis doubled, scored and had one RBI, and Self singled and drove in a run.
Sanderson contributed a single, and Heacock and Hathorn both scored a run.
Turner Hughes started and threw three innings for the Parsons. He yielded three hits and one walk while striking out three.
Mike Myers, Andrew Ponder and Jacob Collum all pitched in relief for the Parsons, with Collum posting the win. Collum tossed the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out three.
