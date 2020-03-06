The Snead State baseball team has won five consecutive games entering Saturday’s ACCC North Division doubleheader against Marion Military Institute at Plunkett Field. Austin Young leads the Parsons with a .423 batting average while John Heacock is hitting .375. Cooper Self has 12 runs and two homers, and Nate Sanderson has homered twice. Evan Veal and Ryan Godfrey both have 10 RBIs. Caleb Shiflett is 3-0 on the mound with a 0.77 ERA and 15 strikeouts. Brooks Tolbert boasts a 1.26 ERA, and Davis Burgin has 10 strikeouts.