Mary L. Whitfield
Boaz
Mary L. Whitfield, 83, of Boaz, died Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Whitfield was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Wayne Whitfield.
Survivors include her two daughters, Dora (Earl) Lawson, of Blackshear, Ga., and Gail Whitfield, of Boaz; her sister, Barbara (Steve) Autry, of Blackshear; and three grandsons, Michael Blanton, of Tifton, Georgia, Jason Goree, of Boaz, and Justin Goree, of Huntsville.
Mrs. Whitfield was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church and the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary.
She moved to Boaz after retiring from 34 years teaching in Pensacola, Florida, to be close to her family.
Carl Freamon Wright
Guntersville
Carl Freamon Wright, 80, of Guntersville, died Sept. 20, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Brookwood Cemetery.
Doris Fleming
Ashville
Doris Fleming, 69, of Ashville, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Pastor Gerald Pentecost will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Randall Fleming; children, Mickey Guthrie, Phillip (Linda) Vargo, Johnny (Rhonda) Fleming, Daniel (Susan) Fleming, and Sabrina (William) Quick; brother, Thomas Guthrie; sister, Sue Holliday; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Eva Bryan
Albertville
Eva Bryan, 90, of Albertville, died Sept. 19, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
No services are planned as the family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Tommy Bryan; sister, Nelma Warren; brother, Elwyn Warren; one grandchild; and one niece.
James Gordon Brand
Whiton Community
James Gordon Brand, age 87, of the Whiton Community, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Diversacare of Boaz.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. in the Forest Crest Cemetery, Birmingham with Dr. Keith Williams officiating. There will not be a public visitation. The family requests observance of Health Department guidelines for the use of masks and social distancing. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Steve Machen and Susan and Keith Williams, all of Albertville; six grandchildren; and sister, Jan Thomas, of Leeds.
Joseph Eugene Ramm
Boaz
Joseph Eugene Ramm, 65, of Boaz, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Saturday, Sept. 19, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Allen Ramm, of Boaz; mother, Kathleen Malaney Ramm, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughters, Jacy Safko (Darryll), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Karen Williams, of Chesapeake, Virginia; sons, Charles Smith, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Brandon Scott, of Boaz; brothers, Bruce Ramm (Deb), Rodney Ramm (Shanda Mayer), Francis Ramm (Beth), Jerry Ramm (Shelly), and Dave Ramm (Carol), all of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard Ogle
Albertville
Richard Ogle, 34, of Albertville, died Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
Services were Monday, Sept. 21, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tommy Ogle officiating. Burial was in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his father, Donald Richard Ogle; a son, Andrew Ogle; sisters, Windy Silas and Winter Lauderdale; and brothers, Jordan Silas (Jaylee) and Tyler Lauderdale (Ashley).
Alan Blynn Knight
Albertville
Alan Blynn Knight, 55, of Albertville, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at Guntersville Kiwanis Pier. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.