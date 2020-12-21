Behind strong defense and a balanced offensive effort, the Albertville boys basketball team topped Boaz on Friday night, 56-38, to reach 11-0 for the second consecutive season.
Trinity Bell led the Aggies with 13 points, while Elijah Moss netted 12 for the Aggies. Trevor Coppins added eight in the win, while Jyhno Charles had seven.
After a tightly contested first quarter that ended in a 10-10 tie, the Aggies pulled away over the remaining three quarters, outscoring the Pirates in each of the final three frames, including a 20-13 advantage in the second quarter.
Boaz, who falls to 5-4 with the loss, were led by Chadan Hamilton's game-high 16 points, while Gael Vasquez added 10 in defeat.
The Aggies will host Etowah tonight in a make-up game, then will be off until they play in the Rainsville Tournament starting on December 28.
Boaz is off until the 28th, when they will play in the Sylvania Tournament.
BOX SCORE
Albertville 10 20 13 13 - 56
Boaz 10 13 7 8 - 38
Albertville - Trinity Bell 13, Elijah Moss 12, Trevor Coppins 8, Jyhno Charles 7, Ben Allen 5, Chi Jordan 4, Givenchi Dorival 4, Zion Davis 3
Boaz (5-4) - Chaden Hamilton 16, Gael Vazquez 10, Carson Jones 7, Dylan Posey 3, R.J. Hampton 2
GIRLS: Boaz 49, Albertville 32
Boaz used strong first quarter defense and never looked back on the way to a 49-32 win over Albertville in girl's basketball action Friday night.
The Pirates held the Aggies to just four points in the opening frame to jump out to a 13-4 advantage after one, then saw the lead swell to 14 by halftime.
Lilly Beth Morrison scored 13 points to lead the Pirates in the win, while Maleah Collins added 10. Lily Lackey and Emma Smith added seven and six, respectively, as the Pirates saw eight different players score in the win.
The win improves Boaz to 6-2 on the season.
The Aggies were led by Sarah Rutledge, who scored a game-high 16 points in the loss, while Emma Greer added nine. Just four players scored for Albertville in the loss.
Boaz is off until the 28th, when they will play in the Sylvania Tournament.
BOX SCORE
Boaz 13 11 12 13 - 49
Albertville 4 6 11 11 - 32
Boaz - Lilly Beth Morrison 13, Maleah Collins 10, Lily Lackey 7, Emma Smith 6, Osalyn Minor 4, Savannah Wood 4, Mattie Ann Burnett 3, Amylia Langley 2.
Albertville - Sarah Rutledge 16, Emma Greer 9, Belle Trammell 5, Evie Smart 2
