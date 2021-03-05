Tuesday-Wednesday, March 9-10
• ROAD CLOSURES:Martling Road in District 4 will be closed North of Hustleville Road to fix a cross drain. People are advised to use Old Mcville Road on this day. On Wednesday the section of Martling Road just North of 3-Way Grocery will be closed. The work being done is part of the Rebuild Alabama Project for the summer.
Wednesday-Thursday, March 10-11
• Any individual handling or spraying dicamba on resistant row crops in Alabama needs to participate in Auxin Training annually. Training & certification class will be held Wednesday, March 10, from 9-11 a.m. at Boaz VFW Fairgrounds. Training is $15.00.
All restricted use private pesticide applicators need to be certified in order to handle restricted use pesticides. Training & test to be held Thursday, March 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boaz VFW Fairgrounds. Training is $20. To register for either of these trainings, call the Marshall County Extension Office at 256-582-2009.
Monday, March 15
• Marshall Baptist Association’s Executive Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Albertville.
Sunday-Friday, March 21-26
• Belcher’s Gap SCM Church in Crossville is having a revival with Evangelist J.T. Scott. Services begin each night at 7 p.m. after 6 :45 p.m. prayer. Pastor Deon Black welcomes everyone to attend.
Thursday, March 25
• AP Marshall County Guardianship Program will be having a training session open to anyone who is a guardian of an adult in Marshall County or anyone who is interested in becoming a much-needed volunteer guardian. This session will explain what a guardian’s responsibilities are and the rights of the individuals who have a guardian. This session will be at the GAP office, 436 Blount Avenue, Guntersville. Contact the office by phone, 256-388-9851, or email, gapmarshallco@outlook.com, to register due to limited seating and COVID-19 guidelines.
