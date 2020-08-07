This is an opinion piece.
After winning the Revolutionary War in 1782, one of the first things the U.S. Congress did was add the latin phrase “E pluribus unum” to the United States Great Seal. The 13 letter motto, meaning “Out of many, one,” was to commemorate the union of the original 13 colonies, and the citizens thereof, becoming one, sovereign nation.
America was unified in its passion for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and its steadfast commitment to a government of and by the people. Since then, the unity of America has been put to the test, and so far, we’ve made it through multiple wars including a civil war, civil rights revolutions, economic depressions and major natural disasters. While statistically, the U.S. has never been a better place to live, it also hasn’t felt so divided in recent memory. Even people who live through the disruptive riots of the hippie era and saw JFK and MLK assassinated have commented that though those times were “worse,” something is definitely not right with our current national discourse.
Postmoderism, with its irony and rejection of authority, defined much of America from the end of WWII through the new millennium. After the horror of 9/11, that philosphy started to give way to the next era, one of trans- or post-Postmodernism, defined by a return to sincerity and a form of sensibility that, as British scholar Alan Kirby put it, is wholly superficial. Kirby argues that the shallowness of this “pseudo-modernism” has arisen along with technology that allows the average person to have direct, instantaneous and far-reaching access to the culture but doesn’t provide meaningful engagement beyond the superficial and self-important.
“This pseudo-modern world, so frightening and seemingly uncontrollable, inevitably feeds a desire to return to the infantile playing with toys, which also characterises the pseudo-modern cultural world,” Kirby wrote in a 2006 article. “Here, the typical emotional state, radically superseding the hyper-consciousness of irony, is the trance – the state of being swallowed up by your activity. In place of the neurosis of modernism and the narcissism of postmodernism, pseudo-modernism takes the world away, by creating a new weightless nowhere of silent autism. You click, you punch the keys, you are ‘involved’, engulfed, deciding. You are the text, there is no-one else.”
My slightly more cumbersome term for this would be solipsistic, materialistic nihilism, where the self is center and nothing outside of it matters or can even be confirmed as “real.” What is real is my experience, my thoughts, my feelings and anything contravening those threatens my sense of self, and thus, my world. That has to be at least part of the reason that polite debate over ideas has gone by the wayside, why people are literally afraid to speak their mind and cancel culture rules in academia and pop culture.
To the social justice warrior, it might feel like fighting the good fight on behalf of the downtrodden, but it amounts to little more than political Munchausen by proxy.
America needs competition. It thrives on it in every sector, economically, politically and ideologically. It needs bleeding-heart liberals as well as staunch conservatives to move the ball of progress forward while keeping it in bounds. It needs a strong, clearly-defined national identity as told in the American creed, Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
The “many” in E pluribus unum does not just refer to the sheer number of people, but the diversity of backgrounds, races, opinions, beliefs, etc. It all has to become “one” American identity in the melting pot for this experiment to succeed.
Daniel Taylor is a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
