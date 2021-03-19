Obituaries for March 20, 2021

Margie P. Thacker Gilbert
Geraldine
Margie P. Thacker Gilbert, 99, of Geraldine, passed away March 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Gilbert; sons, Lionel Gilbert and Dwight Gilbert; grandchildren, Darlene Mosley, Stacy Pope, Eric Gilbert, Chris Gilbert, Lori Johnson, Jeani McClendon, Jessica Stewart, Magen Smith, and Meredith Gilbert; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special friends, Helen Williams and Glenda Stephenson; and caregivers, Marie Smith and Connie Pacheco.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Libby McClendon; sons, Phil Gilbert and Gary Gilbert; parents, John and Maude Richey Thacker; sisters, Gladys Hanie and Millie Pruitt; brothers, Delbert Thacker, Clarence Thacker, Cloyd Thacker, Rufus Thacker, Newman Thacker, Denver Thacker, Austin Thacker, Kenneth Thacker, and Bill Thacker.
Mrs. Gilbert faithfully served her church, community, and especially her family. It would be impossible to summarize the memories of such an amazing testimony to 99 years of living a life devoted to the only thing that truly matters which is a deeply rooted love for Jesus, an incredible work ethic, a lifelong devotion to church and family and above all, a legacy left behind to be passed down generation to generation.
Margie, our aunt, our mother, our grandmother, our great-grandmother and even our great- GREAT-grandmother made the everyday things special and had the ability to make big love out of small moments. What a blessing to have known and loved her. What a celebration there must be in heaven now as she sees Jesus’ face to face with perfect eyes and what a comfort to those left behind to know she served Him well. She was good and faithful and He brought her to Himself in answer to her long-awaited prayer.
Hassel “Hal” O’Neal Atchley
Blountsville
Hassel “Hal” O’Neal Atchley, of Blountsville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 85. Hassel was born on April 3, 1935, in Albertville. He had been in Hospice care for eight months prior to his death. He lived most of his life in Albertville. Before retirement, Hassel was an accomplished brick mason. He was handsome, well-dressed, and always fun-loving.
Mr. Atchley was preceded in death by his first wife, Martine Tidmore Atchley, his second wife, Shirley Irvin Atchley, his parents, W.L. Atchley and Marrine Moore Davis, and a special aunt, Ovell Rutledge.
Hassell is survived by his current wife, Butty Sullins. He is lovingly remembered by his son, Phillp (Sheila) Atchley; daughters, Angie (Don) Gray, Ronda (Randy Eudy) Sullins and Donna (Gary) Godfrey; sisters, Zoya (Richard Slatta) Atkinson and Debbie (Steve) Ladd; special cousins, Danny Rutledge, Richard Lambert, Curtis Byars and Carolyn Walden; grandchildren, Lori (Derek) Strange, Amy (Clint) Talton, Josh (Elise) Gray, Blake (Emily) McClain, Tiffany (Skylar) Bixby and Jared (Christina) Godfrey; great-grandchildren, Gavin Strange, Shepard Strange, Simeon Talton, Kassia Gray, Eleni Gray, Lydia Gray, Kinsley Bixby and Ryleigh Blanks; and nieces and nephews, J.D. Slatta, Simon Ladd, Elizabeth Ladd Franco and Aaron Ladd.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at Lake Guntersville (Town Creek) That will be officiated by Hassel’s son-in-law, Don Gray, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, weather permitting.
Barbara Davis
Hammond
Guntersville
Barbara Davis Hammond, 81, of Trico Drive, Guntersville, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence.
There will be a private family Celebration of Life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Timothy J. and Angela Hammond, of Tuscaloosa, and Virginia “Ginger” and John Sharp, of Guntersville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one special chosen great-granddaughter; brother, Jimmy Davis, of Boaz; and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Tony Gunter, of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association 7800 Madison Blvd #503, Huntsville, AL 35806 or to Amedisys Hospice 2101 Clinton Ave W Suite 401, Huntsville, AL 35805
Bobby H. Goss
Horton
Bobby H. Goss, 78, of Horton, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center North.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at High Mound Baptist church with Bros. Mark Jones and Paul Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in High Mound Cemetery. Mr. Goss will lie in repose at Snead Funeral Home Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
He is survived by his son, Bobby J. Goss (Pam); daughters, Melissa Landers (Jeff) and Kristy Lacks (Scott); five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Collins Jones, Bertha Hooks, and Joyce (Bobby) Montgomery; brother-in-law, J.D. Hancock; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Billy Thomas Allen
Horton
Billy Thomas Allen, 63, of Horton, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home.
His funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Chris Bartlett and Rev. Michael Marsh officiated.
He is survived by his “mother-in-life”, Marilyn Orr; sister, Sandy Cornelius; brother, James Moore; two nieces; chosen sister, Loretta Malone; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Willie S. Jimmerson
Horton
Willie S. Jimmerson, 72, of Horton, died March 18, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Glen Stewart and Donald Garrison officiating. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery in Horton.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Sue Jimmerson; sons, Tracey Jimmerson (April), Kevin Jimmerson (April), Heath Jimmerson (Tabatha) and Scott Jimmerson; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.