Two people were shot in Geraldine over the weekend behind the town park, just yards away from where the local school plays baseball.
Joshua Smith, who recently has drawn criticism from locals for an explicit flag on his property, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, April 25, on Park Street near Smith’s residence. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman had been shot. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Their identities and status of the victims have not been released at this time.
Smith, 34, allegedly has a history with brandishing a weapon on his property. Though he has argued with people on social media about the flag, which contains explicit language denigrating to the U.S. President Joe Biden, it is unclear at this time if the controversy had anything to do with Sunday’s shooting.
The sheriff’s office said more charges may be pending. The DeKalb County Major Crimes Unit, Geraldine Police Department and Crossville Police Department are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
